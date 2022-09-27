ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022

Bob Dylan’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. Dylan is a popular musician who has released hit songs such as Like a Rolling Stone, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall, and many more. To his name, Dylan has won 10 Grammy awards, one Oscar, and an Academy Award. For this piece, let’s take a closer […] The post Bob Dylan’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81

Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Bret Mckenzie
Person
Janiva Magness
Person
David Brown
Person
Courtney Marie Andrews
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Dan Tyminski
Person
Stella Donnelly
Person
Julia Jacklin
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Of Soul Music Covers

In addition to his highly-anticipated 2023 tour, Bruce Springsteen has announced a new album. Only the Strong Survive, which arrives November 11th via Columbia Records, will be a collection of soul music covers. In a statement per Pitchfork, Springsteen explained the forthcoming project:. "I wanted to make an album where...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Is Dead#The Road To You#Bluegrass Band#On The Road#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Panda Bear Sonic Boom#Heavy Little Mazarn#Scandinavian Music Group
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs

“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Album reviews: Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down, and Plastic Mermaids – It’s Not Comfortable to Grow

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It DownâââââThis is the way the Yeah Yeah Yeahs return, not with a “Bang” – as the lascivious punk lead track from their debut EP was named in 2001 – but with a sizzle. The electronic textures that have been underpinning Nick Zinner’s gruesome guitar slashes since 2009’s It’s Blitz!, and which kept the lo-fi retro-trash tunes of 2013’s last album Mosquito up to date, have, on this long-awaited fifth album, almost completely consumed the band. They’ve largely ditched guitars for the sort of dramatic, cavernous electronics favoured by Perfume Genius, who guests on the...
MUSIC
CBS News

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
theaterpizzazz.com

Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited

We started and ended our week with Billy Stritch, first with his Mel and Ella show with Gabrielle Stravelli on Monday (reviewed here), and capped off the week with his Cy Coleman tribute on Friday, the first of two nights at 54 Below. Billy honored Cy Coleman with a delightful...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy