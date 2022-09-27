Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Unsupervised online yoga transiently improves symptoms in patients with knee osteoarthritis
1. Compared to a control group, patients with knee osteoarthritis who engaged in online yoga had improvements in pain and function at 12 weeks of follow-up. 2. Improvements in pain and function in the online yoga group were not maintained at 24 weeks. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
Nature.com
Lingering cardiac involvement in previously well people after mild COVID-19
Serial heart MRI scans conducted in previously well people with mild initial COVID-19 illness suggest that lingering cardiac symptoms may be explained, at least in part, by ongoing mild cardiac inflammation. The problem. Lingering cardiac symptoms, including exercise intolerance, tachycardia and chest pain, are increasingly recognized as post-acute COVID-19 sequelae1....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
physiciansweekly.com
Tofersen does not improve ALS symptoms in patients with SOD1 mutations
1. In patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) mutations, tofersen does not result in significant functional improvement as compared to placebo. 2. In comparison to the placebo, tofersen significantly reduced SOD1 concentrations in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma of persons with faster progressing SOD1...
physiciansweekly.com
Adjunctive glucose-lower therapies do not decrease risk of microvascular complications in diabetic patients
1. No significant differences in vascular complications of diabetes were seen in patients using metformin and adjunctive glargine, liraglutide, glimepiride, or sitagliptin treatment. 2. Adjunctive liraglutide treatment resulted in a small but significant difference in the rate of any cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Micro- and...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of multispecies probiotic in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea unclear
1. In a randomized control trial, administration of multispecies probiotics did not affect the incidence of antibiotic-associated diarrhea as defined by strict criteria. 2. Multispecies probiotic use was associated with a decreased risk of developing diarrhea regardless of etiology and of requiring intravenous rehydration due to diarrhea. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Glycemic Status and BP Changes with Incident Cardiovascular Disease
Reducing blood pressure (BP) has been shown to have therapeutic benefits, although it is unclear what those benefits are for people with diabetes. The main goal of this study was to determine the practical significance of lowering blood pressure for preventing cardiovascular disease in people with both diabetes and hypertension. Researchers looked back at the medical records of 754,677 people with hypertension (median age 47 years; 75.8% male) and found that they were in stages 1 or 2. Baseline fasting plasma glucose (FPG) levels were used to classify participants as either having normal FPG (FPG<100 mg/dL; n=517,372), prediabetes (FPG:100-125 mg/dL; n=197,836), or diabetes mellitus (FPG≥126 mg/dL; n=39,469). Primary outcomes were heart failure (HF), while secondary outcomes included ischemic heart diseases (IHD), such as myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, and stroke. There were 18,429 HFs, 17,058 IHDs, and 8,795 strokes recorded over a mean follow-up period of 1111±909 days. Reduction in BP of less than 120/80 mmHg at 1 year was associated with a lower risk of developing HF(HR:0.77, 95% CI:0.72-0.82), ischemic heart disease (HR:0.84, 95% CI:0.79-0.89), and stroke (HR:0.75, 95% CI:0.69-0.82) in people with normal fasting plasma glucose levels (FPG), but no such reduction was seen in people with diabetes (HR:0.98, 95% CI:0.81-1.17). In persons with prediabetes or DM, the effect of lowering blood pressure on the occurrence of heart failure was decreased, as shown by interaction studies. Multiple sensitivity tests corroborated these findings. As glucose tolerance declined, the protective effect of lower blood pressure on the development of HF was blunted. Preventing cardiovascular disease (especially HF) in hypertensive people with prediabetes or DM requires determining the best way to manage their hypertension.
MedicalXpress
Dietary supplementation may improve antibiotic-induced GVHD following stem cell transplants
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified a specific gut bacterium involved in the progression of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) after antibiotic treatment of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) and discovered that nutritional supplementation can prevent antibiotic-induced GVHD in preclinical models, according to a study published today in Cell.
physiciansweekly.com
Dupilumab plus topical corticosteroids are effective in the treatment of childhood atopic dermatitis
1. By week 16, 28% of patients in dupilumab reported clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0-1) compared to 4% in placebo. 2. Overall incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events were similar between groups. However, conjunctivitis and viral gastroenteritis were more common in the dupilumab group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Dietary supplement recalled over undisclosed erectile dysfunction drug
Another dietary supplement is being recalled because it is tainted with the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis.
physiciansweekly.com
Peripapillary OCTA Scans of 4.5 by 4.5 mm in Glaucoma & Non-Glaucoma Eyes
Optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) 4.5×4.5 mm images of the peripapillary vessels demonstrated strong repeatability and reproducibility in both non glaucomatous and glaucomatous eyes, with commercially provided OCTA parameters demonstrating superior reliability to custom OCTA parameters. The goal of this study was to compare the reproducibility of peripapillary vascular characteristics from 4.5×4.5 mm OCTA scans performed on non glaucomatous eyes to that of glaucomatous eyes, both intralesionally and between sessions. In a long-term study, researchers used specialized quantification software to calculate vessel area density (VAD) and determine the perfusion density (PD) and flux index (FI) from a series of peripapillary OCTA scans, whereas clinicians used commercially created software (Cirrus 11.0.0) to analyze the scans. The within-eye coefficient of variation (CVw) and the intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) were used to assess the level of consistency from one testing session to the next and between several testing sessions. There were 127 eyes tested for glaucoma, and the intrasession CVw for vessel area density (VAD), PD, flux, and FI were 1.90%, 1.17%, 2.787, and 1.425, respectively. CVw ranged from 2.039% to 1.606.6%, 4.053% to 2.798.0% between sessions. The average intrasession ICC was 0.956, while the average inter-session ICC was 0.896. The intrasession CVw for VAD, PD, flux, and FI in a sample of 144 glaucomatous eyes were 3.841%, 1.493%, 5.009%, and 2.4321%, respectively. During the intervals between sessions, the CVw was 4.991%, 2.15%, 6.36%, and 3.458%. The average intra-session ICC was 0.969, with the inter-session ICC falling in the range of 0.918–0.964. Most peripapillary OCTA vascular characteristics from 4.5×4.5 mm images demonstrated higher intrasession repeatability than intersession reproducibility across both glaucomatous and nonglaucomatous eyes. The commercially created quantification parameters had higher levels of agreement than the bespoke quantification parameters.
physiciansweekly.com
Empagliflozin use associated with decreased rate of macroalbuminuria
1. In this post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial, empagliflozin use in patients with heart failure (HF) was associated with decreased rate of new onset macroalbuminuria and increased rate of sustained remission from macroalbuminuria, which is an important variable in assessing severity of chronic kidney disease. Evidence Rating Level:...
The Unexpected Effect HIIT Can Have On Your Stress Levels
Exercise helps to combat the effects of stress. But HIIT training might not promote the same sense of relaxation as other, lower-intensity exercises.
physiciansweekly.com
Effectiveness of stand-alone telephone-delivered intervention for reducing problem alcohol use
1. In this randomized controlled trial, in participants with problem alcohol use, individuals in the active control group, receiving brief check-ins, and the intervention group, receiving telehealth cognitive and behavioural interventions, both experienced a significant decrease in alcohol use severity 3 months after randomization. 2. The intervention group showed a...
News-Medical.net
Study finds dimethyl fumarate was not associated with an improvement in clinical outcomes in adults hospitalized with COVID-19
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of the anti-inflammatory drug dimethyl fumarate (DMF) in treating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as part of an early phase, randomized, controlled assessment trial in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Pulmonary inflammation and the increase in circulating...
Comments / 0