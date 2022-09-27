Read full article on original website
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
MMAmania.com
PFL 2022 Championships headed to pay-per-view on Nov. 25 in New York
Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the 2022 World Championships will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring six world title fights and six $1 million championship purses. The live undercard will...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett
Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
Yardbarker
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25
A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
Invicta FC 49: Best photos from Oklahoma
Check out these photos from Invicta FC 49 at Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Okla. which featured an atomweight title fight between Jillian DeCoursey and Jessica Delboni. (Photos by Dave Mandel, Invicta FC)
Yardbarker
Shane Burgos, Marlon Moraes Agree to Clash at PFL Championship Event
The Professional Fighters League isn’t waiting until next season to throw Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes into the fire. According to ESPN, the recently-signed fighters have agreed to square off at the PFL Championships in November at featherweight. The promotion hasn’t officially announced a date or venue for the event, but the card is expected to take place on Nov. 25.
PWMania
Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter
On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Dern vs. Yan
A classic grappler vs. striker matchup headlines UFC’s latest show at the APEX, which sees Mackenzie Dern square off with Yan Xiaonan. The card also hosts a Welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo alongside the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones. Three Prelims remain to be...
MMA Veteran Ben Rothwell Expects to Make Big Impact in BKFC Debut
Anxious to step into the ring at Saturday's BKFC 30 event in Louisiana, 'Big' Ben says, 'My style is made for this.'
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
Tri-City Herald
UFC cuts ties with Aspen Ladd after latest weight miss
It appears Aspen Ladd’s next fight will be outside the UFC. Ladd, once considered one of the most promising women’s prospects in MMA, no longer is with the UFC in the wake of her most recent issue trying to hit her mark on the scale for the women’s bantamweight division.
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan
On the periphery of title contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern needs only to check a few more boxes in her pursuit of the throne. The 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championships gold medalist will take on Xiaonan Yan in the...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
UFC Releases Aspen Ladd Following Multiple Weight-Cut Violations
The 27-year-old has been consistently missing weight prior to being cut by the promotion. UFC women’s bantamweight sensation Aspen Ladd surely packs a punch and also has a couple of ground moves in her bag. However, she has been constantly missing weight and the promotion decided to finally pull the plug.
MMA Fighting
Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev headlines UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas
Surging featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev will headline UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting previously reported verbal agreements were in place for the matchup, which pits the No. 11 (Evloev) featherweight against No. 13 (Mitchell) in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. ESPN.com first broke news of the fight’s headlining status.
