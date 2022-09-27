ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

PFL 2022 Championships headed to pay-per-view on Nov. 25 in New York

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the 2022 World Championships will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring six world title fights and six $1 million championship purses. The live undercard will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett

Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco Headlines PFL Championship in New York on Nov. 25

A women’s lightweight final between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. will headline the PFL Championship card on Nov. 25. The organization announced the majority of the lineup for its final event of the year on Wednesday. The PFL Championship will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York and will see Brendan Loughnane square off against Bubba Jenkins at featherweight in the evening’s co-main event. The main card will be a pay-per-view available via ESPN+, and begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A price point was not announced, however.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invicta Fc#Axs Tv#Headliner#Combat#Atomweight Title Tilt#The Sugar Creek Casino#Parana Vale Tudo
Yardbarker

Shane Burgos, Marlon Moraes Agree to Clash at PFL Championship Event

The Professional Fighters League isn’t waiting until next season to throw Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes into the fire. According to ESPN, the recently-signed fighters have agreed to square off at the PFL Championships in November at featherweight. The promotion hasn’t officially announced a date or venue for the event, but the card is expected to take place on Nov. 25.
UFC
PWMania

Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
UFC
Tri-City Herald

UFC cuts ties with Aspen Ladd after latest weight miss

It appears Aspen Ladd’s next fight will be outside the UFC. Ladd, once considered one of the most promising women’s prospects in MMA, no longer is with the UFC in the wake of her most recent issue trying to hit her mark on the scale for the women’s bantamweight division.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

On the periphery of title contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern needs only to check a few more boxes in her pursuit of the throne. The 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championships gold medalist will take on Xiaonan Yan in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch

After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
UFC
MiddleEasy

UFC Releases Aspen Ladd Following Multiple Weight-Cut Violations

The 27-year-old has been consistently missing weight prior to being cut by the promotion. UFC women’s bantamweight sensation Aspen Ladd surely packs a punch and also has a couple of ground moves in her bag. However, she has been constantly missing weight and the promotion decided to finally pull the plug.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev headlines UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas

Surging featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev will headline UFC Vegas 64 on Nov. 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting previously reported verbal agreements were in place for the matchup, which pits the No. 11 (Evloev) featherweight against No. 13 (Mitchell) in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. ESPN.com first broke news of the fight’s headlining status.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy