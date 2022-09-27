ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Attend the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities Final Meeting of the Fiscal Year. Attend African American Mayors Association/National League of Cities Reception Honoring Representative Bennie Thompson. Location: The Hotel Washington. 515 15th Street NW. Closed Press. Members of the public are invited to observe the DC Commission on...
