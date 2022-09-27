Read full article on original website
Related
csbj.com
Tomorrow: Pueblo job fair kicks off
Job seekers can meet with recruiters from local employers at the Pueblo Citywide Job Fair on tomorrow, Sept. 29. The fair runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at RMSER Empowerment Center, 330 Lake Ave., Pueblo. Early access for veterans starts at 10 a.m. (register here). A virtual session runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m....
csbj.com
Memorial Hospital marks 10 years with UCHealth
Ten years ago tomorrow, Oct. 1, UCHealth — the nonprofit health system with more than 28,000 employees, 12 hospitals (three in Colorado Springs) and its anchor University of Colorado Hospital at CU Anschutz Medical Campus — took over city-owned Memorial Hospital under a 40-year lease. “I’ve had the...
csbj.com
El Paso County seeks volunteers for Citizen Outreach Group
The El Paso County Commissioners need volunteers to apply to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Oct. 13. Two at-large members are needed. The Citizen Outreach Group reviews and assesses the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the public safety tax. It gives updates and recommendations to the county commissioners and county administration.
csbj.com
Opinion: The women behind Colorado Springs’ creation
Who created Colorado Springs? We think we know the answer; General William Palmer and his men, including Dr. William Bell, Gen. James Cameron, William Pabor, William Blackmore, J. Elsom Liller, and dozens of other outstanding men. So where are the women?. Just as there were no women generals in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
csbj.com
Sports events score big win for Springs economy
When Zebulon Pike first gazed upon the 14,115-foot peak that bears his name, he swore the mountain would never be climbed by humans. But Coloradans are competitive, and not only did people climb the mountain — they built a couple of iconic sporting events upon it. The Pikes Peak...
csbj.com
Gronseth helps set post-pandemic stage
Elyce Gronseth always hoped the degree in Art History she earned at the University of Florida Gainesville would be reconciled with her later MBA work in marketing communications. Marketing communications tends to attract specialists in high-tech business communications, but Gronseth’s work as a marketing consultant always favored a mix of nonprofits and large businesses.
csbj.com
Deep staff cuts coming for D11's Community Prep School
Community Prep School, an alternative high school chartered by Colorado Springs School District 11, could lay off more than half its staff by Oct. 14. At least seven of CPS’ 25 full time staff members — who are mostly teachers — will be let go next month due to low enrollment and attendance at the school, which serves high-risk students, Principal Raj Solanki told the school’s Governing Board during its Sept. 28 meeting.
Comments / 0