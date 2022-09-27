A new international launch date for Shiba Eternity, the official Shiba Inu (SHIB) card game, was announced this morning. Despite previous announcements that Shiba Eternity will be available on October 1, 2022, the worldwide Download Day for the Shiba Eternity card game will arrive a bit later than expected. As implied by the hashtag #OCT622, the game will drop on October 6, 2022 on Android & iOS.

