Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration has created a strategic plan to promote the use of electric vehicles and develop the infrastructure to support EVs. The plan gives East Baton Rouge Parish a better chance to attract a share of $7.5 billion in federal dollars set aside under the recent bipartisan infrastructure law to fund charging stations and vehicle purchases, the administration says.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO