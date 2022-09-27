Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega
Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports
With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
Jalopnik
How to Watch NASCAR, Formula 1, IMSA and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, September 29-October 2
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s NASCAR, Formula 1, and IMSA racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
Autoweek.com
AJ Foyt Racing Dips Into Indy Lights Ranks to Fill 2023 IndyCar Seat
AJ Foyt is dipping into the Indy Lights ranks for its first confirmed driver for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season, as team president Larry Foyt announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Benjamin Pedersen to a multi-year deal. Pedersen, 23, won one race (Portland) this past season and...
NASCAR championship contender docked points after incident at Texas
William Byron's run-in with Denny Hamlin at Texas on Sunday cost him critical points in the NASCAR playoffs. His team is appealing the discipline.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday
Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
FanSided
NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks
All six of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be broadcast live on NBC as opposed to USA Network. Following this past Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, there are just six races remaining on the 2022 schedule, including two more in the round of 12, three in the round of 8, and the Championship 4 season finale.
CBS Sports
Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time racing, but leaves options open for major events
After running the entire IndyCar schedule in 2022, Jimmie Johnson announced Monday that he is retiring from racing full-time and will scale back to racing part-time while focusing on his family. Johnson will now focus on racing in no more than 10 bucket list events, plans which he made clear while speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning.
NASCAR: Daniel Hemric talks 'special' Talladega sponsorship
In his final scheduled start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Daniel Hemric is set to drive a CELSIUS-sponsored car for Kaulig Racing. Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric competes full-time behind the wheel of the #11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series and is set to compete in Saturday afternoon’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the Sparks 300, in pursuit of a second consecutive title.
racer.com
Daly set for Cup debut on Charlotte Roval
Veteran IndyCar racer Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing in the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from BitNile. The NTT IndyCar Series wrapped at Laguna Seca on Sept. 11, where Daly is a full-time competitor with BitNile support.
CBS Sports
Alex Bowman to miss Talladega Cup Series Playoffs race due to concussion-like symptoms from crash at Texas
Alex Bowman announced Thursday afternoon that he will not race this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway after undergoing medical evaluation for concussion-like symptoms stemming from a crash last week at Texas Motor Speedway. According to a Hendrick Motorsports statement, Bowman was evaluated by physicians Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. Bowman was running...
Yardbarker
Allgaier to make 400th Xfinity career start at Talladega
Competing in his 12th full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Justin Allgaier is primed to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s Playoff event at Talladega Superspeedway, the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will be making his 400th career start in the Xfinity circuit.
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
Sports Business Journal
Beth Paretta: More effort needed to bring women to forefront of motorsports
IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta is encouraged with recent momentum around advancing women in motorsports but said there’s still far more that can be done by leading entities in racing. Paretta Autosport has a focus on employing women within the organization at all levels. On top of entering the 2021 Indy 500, the team entered four races in the NTT IndyCar Series during the 2022 season as part of a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing and Chevrolet. The driver was Simona De Silvestro. The team is looking at expanding next season, and it has seen several new sponsors come on board this year. Paretta is also co-founder of the Women in Motorsports North America group that is hosting a Women with Drive panel next week in Charlotte. There is an increasing push from the FIA governing body and across several series -- F1, IndyCar and NASCAR included -- to make their traditionally male-dominated fanbases and industries more representative of the general population. There is also the W Series, the all-women open-wheel racing property that is officially aligned with F1, which has seen a notable jump in female viewership thanks in part to Netflix’s “Drive To Survive.” Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm recently said that F1 is working on a plan to increase driver diversity, including women, by a decade from now. Meanwhile, critics contend that the W Series segregates women drivers and hasn’t done enough to advance the careers of drivers, like its soon-to-be three-time champion Jamie Chadwick. The property was reported to be in financial distress this week.
NFL・
sportstravelmagazine.com
USRowing to Combine Annual Convention with Indoor Championships in 2023
sportstravelmagazine.com
U.S. Biathlon Names Jack Gierhart Interim CEO
