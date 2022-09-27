IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta is encouraged with recent momentum around advancing women in motorsports but said there’s still far more that can be done by leading entities in racing. Paretta Autosport has a focus on employing women within the organization at all levels. On top of entering the 2021 Indy 500, the team entered four races in the NTT IndyCar Series during the 2022 season as part of a partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing and Chevrolet. The driver was Simona De Silvestro. The team is looking at expanding next season, and it has seen several new sponsors come on board this year. Paretta is also co-founder of the Women in Motorsports North America group that is hosting a Women with Drive panel next week in Charlotte. There is an increasing push from the FIA governing body and across several series -- F1, IndyCar and NASCAR included -- to make their traditionally male-dominated fanbases and industries more representative of the general population. There is also the W Series, the all-women open-wheel racing property that is officially aligned with F1, which has seen a notable jump in female viewership thanks in part to Netflix’s “Drive To Survive.” Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm recently said that F1 is working on a plan to increase driver diversity, including women, by a decade from now. Meanwhile, critics contend that the W Series segregates women drivers and hasn’t done enough to advance the careers of drivers, like its soon-to-be three-time champion Jamie Chadwick. The property was reported to be in financial distress this week.

