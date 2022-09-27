Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Denies They’ve Been Released From The Company
In recent weeks there’s been a lot of talk about WWE contacting former stars who are currently with AEW about possibly returning to the company. Malakai Black is a name that’s been a hot topic and it was recently reported that he was granted a conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Black addressed the reports during an Instagram live stream and he denied that he’s been released from AEW while saying that he’ll be back with the company soon.
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE
In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW. According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.
PWMania
AEW Battle of the Belts IV Set to Air on Friday After Rampage
TNT has released an updated version of its programming schedule, and there has been a modification made to the upcoming AEW TV slate. In addition to taping Battle of the Belts IV at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia, on Friday, October 7, AEW will broadcast a live Rampage from that venue.
wrestlinginc.com
Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match
Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Rick Boogs Note, Nathan Frazer/NXT, More
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter today to praise Candice LeRae and congratulate her on her return to WWE. She wrote,. “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW President Tony Khan Issues New Rule Regarding Releases
That is pretty cut and dry. Over the last three plus years, AEW has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. As a result, there are now several more spots available for wrestlers to show what they can do on a bigger stage. This certainly has its advantages, but it does not mean that everyone on the roster is pleased. Now management is taking some steps to keep people around.
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE Raw for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Says She Was Little Rusty During AEW Dynamite Promo Segment
Saraya (formerly Paige) cut her first AEW in-ring promo on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. She also set up a lumberjack match. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on the Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb lumberjack match and noted she was a little rusty in the segment. “On a...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestlers From Tampa, FL Backstage At Dynamite, Saraya Pulled From Monster Mania
AEW wrestlers Jay Lethal and The Gunn Club are in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings. They made the trip from Tampa, FL despite Tony Khan saying that talent who lived in Florida did not have to show up at the TV tapings due to Hurricane Ian.
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Very Worried Talent Could Miss SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is said to be very worried about how Hurricane Ian will affect this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The hurricane has left many in Florida without power, with the storm heading north across the continental United States. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that there are...
