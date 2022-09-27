ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

AEW President Tony Khan Issues New Rule Regarding Releases

That is pretty cut and dry. Over the last three plus years, AEW has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. As a result, there are now several more spots available for wrestlers to show what they can do on a bigger stage. This certainly has its advantages, but it does not mean that everyone on the roster is pleased. Now management is taking some steps to keep people around.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut

AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Denies They’ve Been Released From The Company

In recent weeks there’s been a lot of talk about WWE contacting former stars who are currently with AEW about possibly returning to the company. Malakai Black is a name that’s been a hot topic and it was recently reported that he was granted a conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Black addressed the reports during an Instagram live stream and he denied that he’s been released from AEW while saying that he’ll be back with the company soon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match

Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed

Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
ewrestlingnews.com

Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Rick Boogs Note, Nathan Frazer/NXT, More

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter today to praise Candice LeRae and congratulate her on her return to WWE. She wrote,. “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video

A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match

The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs

There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Saraya Expected To “Wrestle In Some Capacity” For AEW

New AEW signing Saraya is expected to wrestle for the company despite being uncleared for competition for years by WWE. In December 2017, the then-Paige suffered an injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement which was announced in April 2018. Earlier this year, Saraya’s contract with WWE expired and...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
