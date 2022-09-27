Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW President Tony Khan Issues New Rule Regarding Releases
That is pretty cut and dry. Over the last three plus years, AEW has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. As a result, there are now several more spots available for wrestlers to show what they can do on a bigger stage. This certainly has its advantages, but it does not mean that everyone on the roster is pleased. Now management is taking some steps to keep people around.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Denies They’ve Been Released From The Company
In recent weeks there’s been a lot of talk about WWE contacting former stars who are currently with AEW about possibly returning to the company. Malakai Black is a name that’s been a hot topic and it was recently reported that he was granted a conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. However, Black addressed the reports during an Instagram live stream and he denied that he’s been released from AEW while saying that he’ll be back with the company soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match
Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Praises Candice LeRae, Rick Boogs Note, Nathan Frazer/NXT, More
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter today to praise Candice LeRae and congratulate her on her return to WWE. She wrote,. “When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature, @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage!”
ewrestlingnews.com
New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video
A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs
There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Saraya Expected To “Wrestle In Some Capacity” For AEW
New AEW signing Saraya is expected to wrestle for the company despite being uncleared for competition for years by WWE. In December 2017, the then-Paige suffered an injury that would ultimately lead to her retirement which was announced in April 2018. Earlier this year, Saraya’s contract with WWE expired and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules
A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will take place. WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Ring announcer Dan Masters (real name Dan Henry) has passed away. Masters served as an announcer for such promotions as WOW (Women of Wrestling) and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Reports indicate that Masters was involved in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador. Masters worked as an announcer, commentator,...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestlers From Tampa, FL Backstage At Dynamite, Saraya Pulled From Monster Mania
AEW wrestlers Jay Lethal and The Gunn Club are in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings. They made the trip from Tampa, FL despite Tony Khan saying that talent who lived in Florida did not have to show up at the TV tapings due to Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0