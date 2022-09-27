Read full article on original website
Rev. Stephen Wayne Parks
Rev. Stephen Wayne Parks, AKA “Bubble Gum Preacher,” 74, of Stony Point, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born April 1, 1948, in Iredell County, the son of the late Claude Edwin...
Hiddenite Celebration returns with large crowd
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center hosted the 41st Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 24. The area of Hiddenite was buzzing with fun, including Gospel and folk music, activities for children, craft vendors sharing their wares, and people visiting with each other up and down the street.
Forecast for Taylorsville area
The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. — A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
LEGAL NOTICES
Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Arthur Claude Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.
Local man dies in tractor accident
A Taylorsville man was killed on Monday, Sept. 26, in a tragic accident southwest of town. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman related that Alexander County 911 received an emergency call shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a location on Arthur Jenkins Lane, off of Sipe Road in the Liledoun Community. He said the caller told telecommunicators that a tractor had overturned on a person at 253 Arthur Jenkins Lane. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander EMS responded to the scene.
Ribbon cutting planned Sept. 30 at Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to welcome The Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique & Co. LLC to Alexander County. The new store offers a variety of women’s clothing and accessories as well as home décor. Owner Misty Sweet has opened her new store in a historic home located at 658 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville, formerly known as Wildflowers Florist.
Board of Education sets work session on facility needs Oct. 3
The Alexander County Board of Education will hold a Work Session for the purpose of discussing school facility needs on Monday, October 3, 2022, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, in Taylorsville. No formal action will be taken at the work session.
