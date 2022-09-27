ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Food & Wine

Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
msn.com

Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors

For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Mashed

The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'

Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
The Kitchn

How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk

With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
CNN

What is the healthiest bread?

Does bread feel like an unhealthy nutritional splurge? Rest assured, it can be part of balanced eating, dietitians said. They explain how to optimize your bread-eating habits for your health goals.
purewow.com

French Onion Grilled Cheese

Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
Mashed

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower Recipe

Chances are you're familiar with cauliflower in its most common form: basic florets. But creative recipe developers know that this simple cruciferous veggie has so much more to offer in terms of flavor, texture, and serving options. For instance, you can turn it into cauliflower nuggets or cauliflower buffalo "wings." And if you're craving a lower-carb substitute for mashed potatoes, recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry has the perfect option for you: creamy mashed cauliflower.
Gin Lee

Homemade dinner rolls

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
The Daily South

Maw's Cabbage Rolls

Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Alisha Starr

Recipe: Honey Bunches of Oats Cookies

One study showed that about 56% of people in America eat cereal for breakfast every day. It's quick, easy, and can be relatively healthy depending on which one you choose. But have you ever thought of using your breakfast cereal to make a sweet treat? Krutea, a baker on Tiktok, has. She recently started a series where she shares cookie recipes made with beloved cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Grahams, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Food & Wine

Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry

3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
