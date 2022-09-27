Read full article on original website
Helping Hurricane Ian victims: Rapper Trae Tha Truth and Mattress Mack step up to assist
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Texans are stepping up to help our Floridian neighbors, millions of whom lost power. Whole blocks and communities have either been wiped out, or remain under water. Rescues are still underway, and the death toll continues to go up. When...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
'It could happen to anybody': Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in California
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy was attacked and injured by a mountain lion at Pico Canyon Park in southern California Monday, according to officials. The boy suffered injuries described as non-life threatening, and the park has been temporarily shut down by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.
Ian downgrades to cyclone after South Carolina landfall; death toll at 33, rescues continue | LIVE
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 33 Friday afternoon, ABC News reports, as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV...
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why.
Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm that meteorologists predicted that it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake. The storm...
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Topics Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are expected to debate in Edinburg
Family members of the victims in the Uvalde mass school shooting will be standing beside Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke as he is expected to focus on gun reform.
