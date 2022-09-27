Read full article on original website
Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'
A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
Hanford Sentinel
Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
oc-breeze.com
Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew
An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
One California city named best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
spectrumnews1.com
2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
foxla.com
OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme
FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
oc-breeze.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses
An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV
A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
