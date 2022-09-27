ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Daily Mail

Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'

A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew

An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot

SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

OC doctor pleads guilty in $20M MediCal fraud scheme

FULLERTON, Calif. - An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses

An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Like a Nightmare': Mother of Three Shot and Killed in SUV

A 30-year-old mother of three children was shot and killed in the backseat of a SUV Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Bre'yanna Bailey was in the backseat of the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire in the Chesterfield. Square neighborhood. The car-to-car shooting was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA

