Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO