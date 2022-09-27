Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
thelivingstonpost.com
Bollin honored for support of small businesses in Michigan
State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, has been honored by the National Federation of Independent Business for her track record of support for small businesses. The Guardian of Small Business Award recognizes that Bollin has scored 100 percent on Michigan’s NFIB Voting Record for the 2021-22 legislative session, along with other criteria. Bollin is one of just 10 state representatives to meet the strict criteria for the award.
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
thelivingstonpost.com
Glow Gathering to raise awareness of domestic violence set for Thursday at Brighton Millpond
LACASA is hosting a Glow Gathering from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Brighton Millpond and Amphitheater. The public is invited to participate in this free event, which will feature performances, art displays by survivors, speakers, and the illumination of lights surrounding the millpond, all to raise awareness about interpersonal violence.
WNEM
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell superintendent’s first Coffee Chat of the year focusing on student mental health
Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his first Coffee Chat of the school year from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W Grand River Ave. in Howell. Coffee Chat is an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives and ask any questions about the district.
fox2detroit.com
Kitten saves family poisoned by carbon monoxide in Farmington Hills
FOX 2 - A 4-month-old kitten named Thor is being credited for saving a Farmington Hills family from carbon monoxide poisoning. On August 30, the Stamper family had a power outage from a summer storm and connected a portable generator to help run their appliances. The garage door accidentally got closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to carbon monoxide gas, according to a release from the fire department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
LOOK: Man Builds Entire Miniature Movie Theater for Backyard Squirrels
When your local squirrel population starts to become a nuisance, what do you do? You make lemonade out of lemons. Recently, a Michigan man spent several hundred dollars putting together a miniature movie theater, entirely meant to service his backyard squirrels. See the little sanctuary below. Per NowThis’s clip, the...
