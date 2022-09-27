ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Bollin honored for support of small businesses in Michigan

State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, has been honored by the National Federation of Independent Business for her track record of support for small businesses. The Guardian of Small Business Award recognizes that Bollin has scored 100 percent on Michigan’s NFIB Voting Record for the 2021-22 legislative session, along with other criteria. Bollin is one of just 10 state representatives to meet the strict criteria for the award.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Sports
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Livingston County, MI
Sports
County
Livingston County, MI
WNEM

GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The GM Heritage Center, which first opened its doors in Sterling Heights in 2004, is relocating to Grand Blanc Township. The center opened to preserve the history of GM brands. Since its opening, the center has housed a portion of the GM Heritage Archive as well as historic vehicles from GM’s collection.
GRAND BLANC, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howell Rotary Club#Pre Registration#Tdl#Tour De Livingston Jersey#Jersey Riders#Jerseycode#Rider Fundraising
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell superintendent’s first Coffee Chat of the year focusing on student mental health

Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor is hosting his first Coffee Chat of the school year from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W Grand River Ave. in Howell. Coffee Chat is an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives and ask any questions about the district.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Kitten saves family poisoned by carbon monoxide in Farmington Hills

FOX 2 - A 4-month-old kitten named Thor is being credited for saving a Farmington Hills family from carbon monoxide poisoning. On August 30, the Stamper family had a power outage from a summer storm and connected a portable generator to help run their appliances. The garage door accidentally got closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to carbon monoxide gas, according to a release from the fire department.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy