LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO