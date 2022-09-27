ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
The Week

Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Business Insider

Democrats strip Manchin's permitting reform bill from must-pass government funding measure after both Republicans and progressives pledged to vote against it

Manchin's permitting reform plan was struck from a must-pass government funding bill on Tuesday. Progressives opposed it for environmental reasons, while Republicans want an even stronger bill. It's a major defeat for the West Virginia Democrat, who might otherwise have a hard time passing it. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
msn.com

Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Us Dollar#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Congress#Gop#Republicans#Russian#Pentagon#Fda#Democratic
eenews.net

Manchin’s permitting overhaul: Not dead yet

Progressive lawmakers, environmentalists and Republicans cheered late Tuesday afternoon when Sen. Joe Manchin waved the white flag on his effort to attach permitting reform to the short-term government funding bill, but the effort still has signs of life. Lawmakers from both parties signaled they’d be willing to work to find...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy