4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: Ranking the biggest football games in Chuck Kyle’s tenure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Barring a rematch in the OHSAA regional playoffs, this weekend will mark the final time St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle leads his football team to play rival St. Edward. Kyle intends to retire following this season, which is his 40th at the helm of his alma...
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Hits The Road for Fourth Time of Season, Faces Marietta in OAC Clash
Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-1 OAC) at. Marietta College Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 OAC) Download the complete BW Games Notes (.pdf) Today is the fifth game of the 2022 season, including the fourth road game, the third Ohio Athletic Conference game and the final game of the first half of the season for the Baldwin Wallace University football team as it travels to Marietta to take on the Marietta College Pioneers. Last week, BW rallied from 14-points down for a 35-31 thrilling comeback victory over Ohio Northern University last Saturday in its home opener on Parents' and Family Day. Marietta defeated Otterbein University by a final score of 27-10 in Westerville.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling just keeps impressing
The Knights running back just might be better than he was last year when he ran for nearly 3,000 yards
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Brunswick teen kickboxer to compete on international stage
One local teenager is disciplined well beyond her years in the sport of kickboxing. Now, she is taking her talents to Europe to compete in the 2022 Junior World Championships.
City of Akron announces date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's rescheduled State of the City address
The City of Akron has announced the rescheduled date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Breakfast will kick off the event at 7 a.m. Tickets for the event...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
Garfield Heights teacher receives back-to-school surprise
We know teachers make a lot of sacrifices and sometimes those sacrifices come out of their own pockets.
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address
Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
One Parma high school means less opportunity for students
I read with interest the article on the new Parma Senior High School to replace the existing three high schools. As a non-resident of the city of Parma and a graduate of Parma Senior High, I am not apprised of all the negotiations and public hearings that were held to discuss the issue with the parents and present and future students.
Charge filed, new video released in Garrett crash
Browns star player Myles Garrett has been issued a traffic citation for failure to control Monday when he was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
