Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-1 OAC) at. Marietta College Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 OAC) Download the complete BW Games Notes (.pdf) Today is the fifth game of the 2022 season, including the fourth road game, the third Ohio Athletic Conference game and the final game of the first half of the season for the Baldwin Wallace University football team as it travels to Marietta to take on the Marietta College Pioneers. Last week, BW rallied from 14-points down for a 35-31 thrilling comeback victory over Ohio Northern University last Saturday in its home opener on Parents' and Family Day. Marietta defeated Otterbein University by a final score of 27-10 in Westerville.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO