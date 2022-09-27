ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

bwyellowjackets.com

Football Hits The Road for Fourth Time of Season, Faces Marietta in OAC Clash

Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets (2-2, 2-1 OAC) at. Marietta College Pioneers (2-1, 1-1 OAC) Download the complete BW Games Notes (.pdf) Today is the fifth game of the 2022 season, including the fourth road game, the third Ohio Athletic Conference game and the final game of the first half of the season for the Baldwin Wallace University football team as it travels to Marietta to take on the Marietta College Pioneers. Last week, BW rallied from 14-points down for a 35-31 thrilling comeback victory over Ohio Northern University last Saturday in its home opener on Parents' and Family Day. Marietta defeated Otterbein University by a final score of 27-10 in Westerville.
MARIETTA, OH
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

One Parma high school means less opportunity for students

I read with interest the article on the new Parma Senior High School to replace the existing three high schools. As a non-resident of the city of Parma and a graduate of Parma Senior High, I am not apprised of all the negotiations and public hearings that were held to discuss the issue with the parents and present and future students.
PARMA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH

