Thrillist
McDonald's Offers Free Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Restaurants across the US are slinging deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. In the lead-up to the burger holiday, McDonald's announced that it would hold a poll to see what burger fans wanted to get a discount on for National Cheeseburger Day. The winner was the Double Cheeseburger.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Teachers are sharing the worst packed lunches they’ve ever seen from a stomach-churning McDonald’s to a can of shandy
PACKING our kids' lunches is one of the last things we do before going to bed every night - so let's just say, they're not going to win any prizes for creativity. But if you've ever felt guilty for sending your little one to school with the same cheese sandwich and crisps every day, then these teachers are about to make you feel a whole lot better.
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
McDonald’s to sell adult Happy Meals this October
McDonald's is introducing a limited edition Happy Meal designed for adults. The offering is a marketing collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a popular streetwear brand. The box has been designed to combine the style of Cactus Plant Flea Market and elements of McDonald's signature style. Starting on Oct. 3, the box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s App, while supplies last. Customers will get a choice between a Big Mac or or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets; both are paired with fries and a drink. The meals will feature a classic toy reminiscent of childhoods past. Customers will find themselves with one of four collectible figures: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or Cactus Buddy! Customers could win custom merchandise from Catcus Plant if they purchase the meal box on the McDonald’s App.
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
McDonald’s Happy Meal Halloween Buckets Might Be Coming Back This Year
There’s nothing kids love quite as much Halloween food—except maybe when it’s presented in a surprisingly spooky way. However, we firmly believe that you’re never too old for having fun with your food, and apparently McDonald’s agrees, because they’re bringing back the Halloween Happy Meal buckets we loved so much in the ’90s!
McDonald’s Reintroduces Classic Menu Item From the 80s
McDonald's Delivers Sweet Treat To Nostalgic Customers. Remembering the First Time McDonald's Introduced the Cheese DanishSportSuburban/Flickr. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's hard not to feel nostalgia if you can remember McDonald's in the 1980s.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Woman tries freeze-dried McDonald’s and KFC food
If you’ve ever thought about freeze-drying some fast food but were wary of the results, a TikToker has revealed exactly what happens in the process.Footage shows Tasha from online sweet shop Candy Works UK putting items such as McDonald’s and KFC burgers, fries, and chicken strips to the test.The shop normally freeze-dries sweets such as pineapple rings and sour skittles, but branched out into fast food as part of an experiment.“Impressed is an understatement, especially with the nuggets and the McFlurry,” Tasha said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
msn.com
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
McDonald’s happy meals for adults: Fast-food giant debuts new spin on old classic
McDonald’s is bringing back the “Happy Meal” — but this time, for adults. McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an “adult Happy Meals” officially dubbed the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The...
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
I live in the middle of nowhere and can’t get deliveries but figured out how to have a McDonald’s burger ANY time
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
CNBC
No, McDonald's all-day breakfast isn't returning in October
McDonald's isn't bringing back its all-day breakfast menu next month, despite a viral tweet saying otherwise. The fast-food giant ended its all-day breakfast during the early days of pandemic lockdowns as part of a broader plan to simplify service. No, McDonald's isn't bringing back its popular all-day breakfast next month.
