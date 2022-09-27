Read full article on original website
'Cobra Kai' hasn't lost its kick as it keeps 'Karate Kid'-ing around
Crossing the streams with its sequels, the fifth season of "Cobra Kai" features heavy dollops of the second and third "The Karate Kid" movies while continuing to carve out its own next-generation melodrama, all in extraordinarily nimble fashion. While it's not the best series on TV (OK, Netflix), there should be some kind of prize for the best revival culled from limited source material.
Popculture
'Cobra Kai' Star Jacob Bertrand Details What He Wants to See in Season 6 of Netflix Series (Exclusive)
Season 5 of the Netflix series Cobra Kai was released in early September and is still the No. 1 television show on the streaming service. But what can fans expect from Season 6 of Cobra Kai if the show does get renewed? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand reveals what he would like to see from his character Hawk in the pending new season.
Doja Cat Accidentally Goes Live With Island Boys Member, He Loses It After She Laughs at Him
Doja Cat accidentally ended up on TikTok Live with one of the members of rap duo Island Boys and the video of the encounter has gone viral. On Monday (Sept. 26), video surfaced of Doja Cat talking with Island Boys member Flyysoulja on TikTok Live. However, in the clip of the conversation, the Planet Her rapper does not seem to be a willing participant and tries desperately to exit the session.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
Jim Gaffigan Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Jim Gaffigan has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures...
NFL・
The 5 most popular Hulu shows right now (September 2022)
Hulu shows don’t always get an equivalent amount of attention from the entertainment press, compared to the scrutiny and buzz that constantly surrounds much bigger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max. That’s not to say that there’s a dearth of solid programming to enjoy on Hulu, though. It’s where viewers can enjoy, among other things, top-notch titles ranging from the Internet’s favorite sci-fi comedy The Orville to critical favorites like The Dropout, Dopesick, and Only Murders in the Building.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
The “Interview with the Vampire” series at AMC has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. Rolin Jones adapted the book for television and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson also executive produces and is overseeing the creation of the Anne Rice...
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TODAY.com
Watch the first trailer for HBO’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s highly anticipated “The Last of Us” TV series has released its first official trailer on Monday, giving fans their first look at the adaptation of the popular, post-apocalyptic video game. The show premieres in 2023. Just like the PlayStation video game, “The Last of Us” series...
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’: Kevin Alves Promoted to Series Regular for Season 2
Yellowjackets star Kevin Alves, who plays the role of Travis Martinez in the hit Showtime drama, has been upped to series regular for the forthcoming second season, according to Deadline. Alves’ Travis is the older son of Coach Martinez, the head coach of the Yellowjackets girls soccer team, who were...
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
Leslie Grace Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Batgirl’ Footage with Brendan Fraser as Firefly
Leslie Grace isn’t letting “Batgirl” down without a fight. Almost two months after Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the DC film would be indefinitely shelved, lead star Leslie Grace shared a TikTok video of behind-the-scenes footage from filming. Grace plays Barbara Gordon in the film, which was expected to premiere on streamer HBO Max in early 2023. Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons rounded out the cast. Grace shared scenes of herself in the makeup chair, practicing fight choreography, and co-star Fraser doing push-ups as character Firefly. The video is set to Grace’s original song titled “Batgirls Get Lonely Too.” “Wrote this song...
CMT
WATCH: Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” Returns For Season 5 With Drama-Filled Trailer
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit drama series “Yellowstone” is just around the corner. The Taylor Sheridan universe released a sneak peek (Sept. 29) of the upcoming episodes in a new finger-biting trailer. Following a record-breaking season and action-packed finale, fans receive a glimpse of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Noah Centineo shows a side we’ve never seen from him before in new images from Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’
Netflix has shared the very first sneak peek at Noah Centineo’s lawyer-turned-spy Owen Hendricks in new series The Recruit. In the photos, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor can be seen bloodied in bruised as he navigates the world of the secret services’ underbelly.
