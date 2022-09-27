Read full article on original website
Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
A Complete Guide to SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans participated in the SNAP program, which...
Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
