Las Vegas, NV

swishappeal.com

World Cup quarterfinal recaps: Alyssa Thomas stuffs stat sheet for victorious U.S.

Serbia gave the USA a good scare in the first quarter, ending it only down by two. America got its act together and cruised to victory, 88-55, thanks to a stout defensive performance in the second and third quarters, where they gave up a grand total of 17 points. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while A’ja Wilson was her usual MVP self, contributing 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Team USA will now advance to the semifinals to face Canada.
BASKETBALL
swishappeal.com

Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final

The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Morgan says she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as USWNT coach

In a new ESPN documentary, Alex Morgan said she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as U.S. women’s national team head coach in 2019. Riley was a candidate to replace Jill Ellis at the time after his track record of on-field success as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and previously with the Portland Thorns. But a recent ESPN report said the Thorns had fired Riley for cause in 2015 following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. When Portland let Riley go, however, the club did not mention the investigation, which paved the way for him to get...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Watch Curry, Klay in 3-point shooting contest in Japan. Yeah, they’re good at this.

The NBA went to Japan to promote the brand, play a few games in a huge market — Japan specifically but Asia as a whole — and put on a show. Is there a better show than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson draining 3s? Here they are in a 3-point contest during a basketball exhibition (there were some pro dunkers) in Tokyo on Saturday.
NBA
TMZ.com

Horse Jockey Banned 2 Months For Pushing Opponent Off Mount During Race

Horse jockey Christophe Soumillon was left apologizing after a seemingly-scumbag move during a race on Friday -- appearing to deliberately shove his opponent off his mount ... causing him to tumble to the ground. The moment happened at the Saint-Cloud racecourse in France ... when the Belgian star seemingly stuck...
ANIMALS

