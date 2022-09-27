Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
swishappeal.com
World Cup quarterfinal recaps: Alyssa Thomas stuffs stat sheet for victorious U.S.
Serbia gave the USA a good scare in the first quarter, ending it only down by two. America got its act together and cruised to victory, 88-55, thanks to a stout defensive performance in the second and third quarters, where they gave up a grand total of 17 points. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while A’ja Wilson was her usual MVP self, contributing 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Team USA will now advance to the semifinals to face Canada.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
swishappeal.com
Alex Morgan says she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as USWNT coach
In a new ESPN documentary, Alex Morgan said she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as U.S. women’s national team head coach in 2019. Riley was a candidate to replace Jill Ellis at the time after his track record of on-field success as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and previously with the Portland Thorns. But a recent ESPN report said the Thorns had fired Riley for cause in 2015 following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. When Portland let Riley go, however, the club did not mention the investigation, which paved the way for him to get...
Watch: Steph Curry finds James Wiseman for alley-oop vs. Wizards in Japan
The development and fit for James Wiseman will be something to monitor for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason. After playing only 39 games in his rookie year and missing all of his sophomore season due to a knee injury, Wiseman is slated to be back on the court for the Warriors throughout the preseason campaign.
NBC Sports
Watch Curry, Klay in 3-point shooting contest in Japan. Yeah, they’re good at this.
The NBA went to Japan to promote the brand, play a few games in a huge market — Japan specifically but Asia as a whole — and put on a show. Is there a better show than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson draining 3s? Here they are in a 3-point contest during a basketball exhibition (there were some pro dunkers) in Tokyo on Saturday.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Horse Jockey Banned 2 Months For Pushing Opponent Off Mount During Race
Horse jockey Christophe Soumillon was left apologizing after a seemingly-scumbag move during a race on Friday -- appearing to deliberately shove his opponent off his mount ... causing him to tumble to the ground. The moment happened at the Saint-Cloud racecourse in France ... when the Belgian star seemingly stuck...
