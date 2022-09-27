Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Interview with the Vampire
Interview With the Vampire is sticking around at AMC and AMC+. The series has landed a renewal ahead of its premiere. Get the details.
Napa Valley Film Festival Returns With Film, Food and Wine Showcase – Film News in Brief
The Napa Valley Film Festival is returning to an in-person event in collaboration with the CIA at Copia to present the NVFF Film, Food and Wine Showcase. The event will run over four nights of films, culinary experiences and VIP guests from Nov. 10-13. The Showcase will be held at the CIA at Copia food and beverage hub in Napa, Calif. The film line-up will be announced shortly, and will be accompanied by special culinary events with the screenings, celebrating the food and wine culture in each film. “We are excited to announce the Napa Valley Film Festival 2022 Film,...
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
EPIX Announces Rebranding to MGM+
More changes are afoot within the television industry. EPIX, the premium television network delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises, will rebrand as MGM+ on January 15, 2023. Don't worry; your favorite content and ways to access it will...
Former Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost Inks First-Look Deal With Studio, Launches Company
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Frost, who recently left his post as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has set up a production company, Bristol Circle Entertainment, and has signed a first-look TV production deal with the indie studio. Under the pact, Frost is executive producing the high-profile new series from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, starring Rhea Seehorn, which just landed at Apple TV+ with a big, two-season straight-to-series order. As a producer, Frost will look to develop original scripted content for all platforms through Bristol Circle, named after the street he grew up on in Los Angeles....
Amazon Prime Video Canada Greenlights ‘Mr. Dressup’ Documentary
Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing the story of Canada’s most famous children’s entertainer to the world. The streamer has confirmed the start of production on an untitled “Mr. Dressup” documentary, based on the life and career of Ernie Coombs. The doc will celebrate the origins...
Mipcom Unveils Diversify TV Awards Nominations
“Heartstopper,” “Dodger” and “Race Around Britain” are among the shows nominated at this year’s Mipcom Diversify TV Awards. The awards, which celebrate diversity and inclusion in television series and entertainment programmes around the world, will take place at the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium in Cannes next month on Oct. 19. They are organized in collaboration with Diversify. International anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke is set to host. Last year’s winners included “It’s a Sin,” “Dreaming Whilst Black” and “Summer in Lockdown.” “Our approach with DiversifyTV and the awards has been to elevate those already making an impact to inspire our industry internationally,”...
David Kosse Exiting Netflix As Streamer Restructures European Content Biz
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran film executive David Kosse is leaving his post as VP of International Film at Netflix amid a restructure of the company’s European content business. Kosse joined the streamer in 2019, overseeing all international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language films with global appeal. He is expected to continue to produce for Netflix and others. His decision to exit comes as the streamer has expanded, moving from a few offices outside the U.S. just four years ago to 29 in major cities throughout the world. It is now shifting to a regional...
Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time
Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
Amazon to Rebrand Epix Streaming Channel as MGM Plus
Amazon plans to rebrand its Epix streaming TV service as MGM Plus next year, the internet retailer's first significant change since completing its acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM in March. The channel's new brand will go into effect Jan. 23, Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. The company...
Beach House Pictures Launches Riverland India Unit With Raghav Khanna (EXCLUSIVE)
Singapore-based production group Beach House Pictures has teamed up with executive Raghav Khanna to launch new unit Riverland Entertainment in Mumbai, India. The newly-formed production company will develop a slate of unscripted series and documentaries from India. It will do so by partnering with local Indian talent to create content intended for global and Indian audiences, while also leveraging Beach House Pictures’ international expertise and reach, and with access to Beach House’s post-production facility, Space Lion Studios. Khanna, who is a former head of Netflix’s documentary production in Asia-Pacific, is set as MD of the new operation. He will work closely with...
HBO Max releases ‘The Last of Us’ trailer to bring more gamers to the streaming service
The show is based on the 2013 action-adventure game, which sold 17 million copies across PlayStation 3 and PS4 users in 2018. “The Last of Us” is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2033, 20 years after a fungus outbreak. The main character, Joel, and other characters in the game must escape fungus zombies known as “Clickers.”
