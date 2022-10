Jeff Murphree said he’d send a photo of his office to provide a visual of the things he’s saved over the years, to get a feel for his affinity for the past. Murphree is the head custodian at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, a career that started in the 1980s as a student at what was then Hewitt-Trussville High School. The 1987 graduate, sans a year teaching at Snow Rogers Elementary School and a while working at BellSouth, has spent a career inside the school building on Trussville-Clay Road, learning, fixing, collecting.

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO