Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,791,000 after buying an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
HNP Capital LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 440,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
4,676 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dearborn Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Increases By 131.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their...
Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.02 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day moving average is 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.
Traders Buy High Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)
NYSE BHC opened at $6.95 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Volatile Again Thursday Following Apple News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 4.44% to $68.93 during Thursday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology and consumer discretionary sectors are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on...
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $69.15
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 56.5%
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BioNTech by 820.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioNTech by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $22,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sees Large Volume Increase
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 178.6% in September
NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.20 on Friday. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Down to $151.76
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.81.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance. Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration...
Securities Trust of Scotland plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)
Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.65. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 206.41 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($2.92).
Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28.50 on November 4th
ASY stock opened at GBX 495 ($5.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.84. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.81.
