TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is jogging closer to the southwest coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday. Despite the track shifting, the massive storm's wind bands will still reach Tampa Bay. It extends past the east coast of the state and to the Atlantic Ocean. The strongest impacts will occur in southwest Florida, flipping those projections from Tampa Bay just over a day ago to the Punta Gorda area.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO