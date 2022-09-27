Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms. Back in August of 2004, Hurricane Charley made landfall on Cayo Costa Island as a Category 4 with...
Many Florida airports reopen after Hurricane Ian
Tampa International Airport has been eerily empty the last few days, but all that has changed. The airport and others across Florida have reopened.
'Only in Florida': Woman and dog run through floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. - High waters from Hurricane Ian didn’t stop a die-hard runner from going for a jog with her dog in Orlando. Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. In addition to damaging buildings and power infrastructure, Hurricane Ian...
How did Hurricane Ian impact the Gulf, Tampa Bay fish?
After Hurricane Ian, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says the most they’ve seen is a lot of sand. It’ll take a few days for the water to calm down and clear up from stirring up sand, the fish will be more active.
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Ian. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Hurricane Ian leaves over 2 million people without power in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to over 2.5 million people across the state. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic...
Big Storm Brewing collecting food, chainsaws, other supplies for Lee, Charlotte residents impacted by Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - For those in the Tampa Bay area who stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian, and have more than what you need, you can donate them. Big Storm Brewing is collecting items. They're asking people to bring items like chainsaws, tarps, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, clothes, or hygiene products.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to tropical storm as it batters Florida with storm surge, flooding
TAMPA, Fla. - FOX 13's newscast is being simulcast on the following radio stations: Hot 101.5, 97x (101.5 HD2), and 102.5 The Bone with occasional coverage. Hurricane Ian continues to weaken and is now a tropical storm as it continues to move across the Florida peninsula, bringing storm surge, winds and flooding.
Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
Florida OKs driving on certain roadway shoulders during Hurricane Ian evacuation
DAVENPORT, Fla. - With more than 2 million people along the Gulf Coast urged to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Ian, Florida Department of Transportation workers cleared highway shoulders in case they are needed to increase the flow of traffic for evacuations. Florida's Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) rules allow officials...
Florida linemen working 24/7; Hardee County is 99% without power — highest among all 67 counties
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Linemen are working overtime to restore electricity to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hardee County has the highest number of power outages – 99%. In a Friday morning update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said a total of 1.9 million Floridians are without power. About 15% of electricity has been restored in Lee and Charlotte counties.
NOAA: Hurricane Ian shows 'stunning intensification,' surge predictions increase for SW Florida
Meteorologist Michael Brennan from NOAA said Hurricane Ian has displayed a “stunning intensification” on Wednesday morning. He said the Tampa Bay region is not off the hook and storm surge can still occur with hurricane-force winds. Landfall is projected to be Wednesday afternoon and there could be 12-16 feet of storm surge between Englewood and Bonita Beach.
Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
Hurricane Ian Tracker: Here is what to expect across Tampa Bay, SW Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is jogging closer to the southwest coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday. Despite the track shifting, the massive storm's wind bands will still reach Tampa Bay. It extends past the east coast of the state and to the Atlantic Ocean. The strongest impacts will occur in southwest Florida, flipping those projections from Tampa Bay just over a day ago to the Punta Gorda area.
Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'
TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
Watch storm chasers try to stand in 150mph winds in Southwest Florida
Video from Joel Franco shows storm chasers and weather reporters on the street in Punta Gorda as the storm blew through. At one point, a quick-moving tree branch trips up meteorologist Jim Cantore. Courtesy Storyful.
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
