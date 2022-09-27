ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox13news.com

'Only in Florida': Woman and dog run through floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. - High waters from Hurricane Ian didn’t stop a die-hard runner from going for a jog with her dog in Orlando. Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. In addition to damaging buildings and power infrastructure, Hurricane Ian...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

How did Hurricane Ian impact the Gulf, Tampa Bay fish?

After Hurricane Ian, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says the most they’ve seen is a lot of sand. It’ll take a few days for the water to calm down and clear up from stirring up sand, the fish will be more active.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian leaves over 2 million people without power in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to over 2.5 million people across the state. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricanes#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Storm surge devastates Fort Myers, Naples area in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, with the earliest videos and images showing streets in Fort Myers turning into rivers as water rushed in before landfall. The roof of a Port Charlotte ICU was damaged and the newsroom set of a local TV outlet was flooded, forcing its broadcast to end.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm

T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

NOAA: Hurricane Ian shows 'stunning intensification,' surge predictions increase for SW Florida

Meteorologist Michael Brennan from NOAA said Hurricane Ian has displayed a “stunning intensification” on Wednesday morning. He said the Tampa Bay region is not off the hook and storm surge can still occur with hurricane-force winds. Landfall is projected to be Wednesday afternoon and there could be 12-16 feet of storm surge between Englewood and Bonita Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian heading for the Carolinas after slamming Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South Carolina’s...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian Tracker: Here is what to expect across Tampa Bay, SW Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is jogging closer to the southwest coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday. Despite the track shifting, the massive storm's wind bands will still reach Tampa Bay. It extends past the east coast of the state and to the Atlantic Ocean. The strongest impacts will occur in southwest Florida, flipping those projections from Tampa Bay just over a day ago to the Punta Gorda area.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'

TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
TAMPA, FL

