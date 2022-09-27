ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
albanyschools.org

Outdoor learning grows at NAMS

They’ve only been in the building for a month but the sixth-grade class is already making a mark at North Albany Middle School!. Under the guidance of a consummate community partner, the Vegetable Project, students, staff and volunteers started a small fruit tree orchard and perennial planting. The hands-on activities also include soil testing and the start to an indoor garden.
NEWS10 ABC

Area high school students learn from Broadway professionals

High school students in the area aiming to pursue a career in theatre learned some insider tips from a Broadway production currently underway at Proctors Theatre. Experts on the set of "Aladdin" showed students what it takes to stage a Broadway theatrical production, with the help of other area theatre experts.
spectrumlocalnews.com

After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award

A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam to host neighborhood improvement meeting

Residents of the lower Market Hill neighborhoods are being invited to attend the City of Amsterdam's second "Improve our Neighborhoods Initiative conversation," which will take place at the Wilbur H. Lynch Middle School cafeteria on Thursday, October 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NEWS10 ABC

New Amazon Center coming to Granville

Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
WNYT

New principal named at Ballston Spa High

There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
newyorkalmanack.com

The Irish in the Gilded Age Albany

The Gilded Age was a period of gross materialism and political corruption which began after the Civil War and lasted through the turn of the 20th century. Many Irish Americans in Albany were still struggling to support themselves, working as laborers, maids, and often dealing with anti-Catholic resentment. However, there was a growing sense of solidarity and power within the group as many were lifted out of poverty and became involved in politics and civil service.
NEWS10 ABC

Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy

- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
