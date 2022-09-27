The Gilded Age was a period of gross materialism and political corruption which began after the Civil War and lasted through the turn of the 20th century. Many Irish Americans in Albany were still struggling to support themselves, working as laborers, maids, and often dealing with anti-Catholic resentment. However, there was a growing sense of solidarity and power within the group as many were lifted out of poverty and became involved in politics and civil service.

