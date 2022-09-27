Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Sheehan teams with DoorDash to end hunger
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Wednesday that the city will partner with Doordash to battle hunger.
Mechanicville school district updates security measures
A local school district has recently enhanced its safety and security measures.
albanyschools.org
Outdoor learning grows at NAMS
They’ve only been in the building for a month but the sixth-grade class is already making a mark at North Albany Middle School!. Under the guidance of a consummate community partner, the Vegetable Project, students, staff and volunteers started a small fruit tree orchard and perennial planting. The hands-on activities also include soil testing and the start to an indoor garden.
Albany Common Council seeking member for Community’s Police Review Board
The Albany Common Council is seeking nominations of qualified residents for their Community Police Review Board (CPRB).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Area high school students learn from Broadway professionals
High school students in the area aiming to pursue a career in theatre learned some insider tips from a Broadway production currently underway at Proctors Theatre. Experts on the set of "Aladdin" showed students what it takes to stage a Broadway theatrical production, with the help of other area theatre experts.
spectrumlocalnews.com
After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award
A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
North Country physicians named ‘United Heroes’
Hudson Headwaters Health Network has put the spotlight on some of the physicians working at sites among its 21 care centers. This week, the network has highlighted three staff who have received awards from national healthcare and insurance company UnitedHealthcare.
Amsterdam to host neighborhood improvement meeting
Residents of the lower Market Hill neighborhoods are being invited to attend the City of Amsterdam's second "Improve our Neighborhoods Initiative conversation," which will take place at the Wilbur H. Lynch Middle School cafeteria on Thursday, October 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Amazon Center coming to Granville
Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
WNYT
New child care option will be welcome addition in Montgomery County
Montgomery County leaders made a major announcement Tuesday on a project that should help both children and parents in the community. It involves a massive investment in a historic school building in Nelliston. The Nelliston School opened to students just a few years after the end of the Civil War....
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
WNYT
New principal named at Ballston Spa High
There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
Ellis, CDPHP team up for “Right Care, Right Place” campaign
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With flu season around the corner, Ellis Medicine and CDPHP have teamed up for a campaign to remind patients of where to go to receive the appropriate care. The “Right Care, Right Place” push is an effort to keep those who don’t need emergency care out of the ER. “We’re really […]
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Irish in the Gilded Age Albany
The Gilded Age was a period of gross materialism and political corruption which began after the Civil War and lasted through the turn of the 20th century. Many Irish Americans in Albany were still struggling to support themselves, working as laborers, maids, and often dealing with anti-Catholic resentment. However, there was a growing sense of solidarity and power within the group as many were lifted out of poverty and became involved in politics and civil service.
Ban on tear gas and rubber bullets still topic of discussion for Albany Common Council
The Albany Common Council is revisiting a proposal that would ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police.
Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy
- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
Comments / 0