recordgazette.net
County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state
County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
thepalmspringspost.com
Dream Hotel project inches forward after Planning Commission split decision
Neighbors hoping for relief from the city’s Planning Commission Wednesday evening instead got a lesson in real estate: The only way to have the final say in what happens on land adjacent to your home is to own the land. Driving the news: In a 3-2 vote, the Palm...
KPBS
Temecula City Council rejects anti abortion resolution — but it could return
Although the Temecula City Council this week rejected consideration of a resolution to declare the city a sanctuary for the unborn, city leaders said it could come back before them someday. Tuesday's 4-1 vote was against putting the proposal from council member Jessica Alexander onto a future agenda. Mayor Matt...
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
Temecula City Council won't pursue citywide ban on abortions
The city of Temecula will not be declared a so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" -- at least for now.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment complex criticized as ‘a dump site,’ but some residents have nowhere else to go
A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable. “A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.
iebusinessdaily.com
MoVal paving project gets started
Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
KPBS
Anti-masking Temecula councilmember proposes abortion ban
Temecula is drawing a lot of attention this week. Not for its picturesque old town or wine country, but for a proposal made by Councilmember Jessica Alexander. "Let us be our first city in California to make a stand, let's mark our city as a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn," Alexander said at the end of a Sept. 13 City Council meeting.
Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’
Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez
The Cathedral City Police Officers’ Association is urging voters to not re-elect Ernesto Gutierrez to city council this November, citing a lack of support. Gutierrez has been on city council since 2018 and is currently serving as mayor. “Obviously we do as we’re told. We don’t want to be insubordinate, but in the back of The post Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘A profound moral issue’: Faith leaders hope vigil for Salton Sea draws attention to its plight
Issues with the Salton Sea are well documented, as are engineering solutions proposed as fixes. Now, a coalition of Coachella Valley faith leaders hopes to offer something else to help heal the troubled waters of California’s largest lake: Prayer. Driving the news: Leaders from a dozen area faith groups,...
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Exclusive: DA Mike Hestrin on the Fight Against Fentanyl
“I’ve been a prosecutor for more than 25 years and it is just changing the way we think about the drug trade, drug use, and ultimately, prosecutions,” Riverside County District Attorney, Mike Hestrin, shared. Fentanyl: the new epidemic. In Riverside County, only two people died from the drug...
KCET
5 Can't-Miss Riverside Art and Culture Destinations
The city of Riverside in California's Inland Empire is plenty historic, with its long legacy of orange groves and its "Gold Rush" of the citrus sort. But when it was founded by John North and a group of East Coast-ers in 1870, it was to further education and culture. Most...
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
nypressnews.com
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. The restaurant was recently sold, and the new owner has added another tradition – paying it forward. The Backstreet Restaurant is a staple in Riverside, serving sandwiches...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
