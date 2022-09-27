ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

County supervisor’s contractor’s license is revoked by state

County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt has filed a notice of defense for a hearing in order to defend his contractor’s license after the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs issued an order to revoke the license of the former Calimesa-based Champ-agne Pools & Electrical Inc., which was initially issued back in July 1986 and set to expire June 30, 2022.
CALIMESA, CA
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City

Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
BEAUMONT, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino

Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino

The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
MoVal paving project gets started

Phase one of Moreno Valley’s $50 million pavement rehabilitation program is underway. The project will repave nearly 190 miles of arterial, and neighborhood roads throughout the city, according to the statement on the city’s website. Council members approved the project in February, and in June agreed to spend...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Anti-masking Temecula councilmember proposes abortion ban

Temecula is drawing a lot of attention this week. Not for its picturesque old town or wine country, but for a proposal made by Councilmember Jessica Alexander. "Let us be our first city in California to make a stand, let's mark our city as a sanctuary city for Temecula’s unborn," Alexander said at the end of a Sept. 13 City Council meeting.
TEMECULA, CA
Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’

Leaders throughout the Coachella Valley gathered at Monday's 'All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon' to discuss issues impacting the region. All nine valley mayors, along with the County Supervisor and two Tribal Chair leaders attended the luncheon. Each panelist was given five minutes to discuss key issues in their city. Both Indio and The post Leaders preview Coachella Valley’s economic future at ‘All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairperson Luncheon’ appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez

The Cathedral City Police Officers’ Association is urging voters to not re-elect Ernesto Gutierrez to city council this November, citing a lack of support. Gutierrez has been on city council since 2018 and is currently serving as mayor. “Obviously we do as we’re told. We don’t want to be insubordinate, but in the back of The post Cathedral City Police Union launches campaign against re-election of Councilmember Ernesto Gutierrez appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
5 Can't-Miss Riverside Art and Culture Destinations

The city of Riverside in California's Inland Empire is plenty historic, with its long legacy of orange groves and its "Gold Rush" of the citrus sort. But when it was founded by John North and a group of East Coast-ers in 1870, it was to further education and culture. Most...
RIVERSIDE, CA

