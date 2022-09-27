Read full article on original website
WTHI
TH South boys tennis wins fifth straight sectional championship
The Terre Haute South boys tennis team won a fifth straight sectional title beating Terre Haute North 3-2. Just like the two's regular season matchup, it once again came down to two single. South's Vastal Mannepalli beat North's Connor Bishop in straight sets to clinch the match.
US Open Junior winner starts strong at Central Coast Tennis Classic
Alex Eala opens with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Israeli qualifier Shavit Kimchi. – One of the world’s best teenage tennis players made an impressive EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic debut on Wednesday as recent US Open Junior Girls’ winner Alex Eala took advantage of her USTA wild card and opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Israeli qualifier Shavit Kimchi.
