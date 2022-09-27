Alex Eala opens with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Israeli qualifier Shavit Kimchi. – One of the world’s best teenage tennis players made an impressive EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic debut on Wednesday as recent US Open Junior Girls’ winner Alex Eala took advantage of her USTA wild card and opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Israeli qualifier Shavit Kimchi.

TENNIS ・ 17 HOURS AGO