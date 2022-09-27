ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Smokies Fall in Game Three of Southern League Championship Series

The season came to an end for both Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. For the Tennessee Smokies, it ended in gutting do-or-die game three against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by a score of 11-4. Just one week after overcoming a 1-0 deficit in the division series, Tennessee blew a 1-0 series lead of its own.
PENSACOLA, FL
MLB

Here are 11 prospects to watch in the Fall League

This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Arizona Fall League begins its 30th season on Monday, October 3, and I have to admit, I’m a little jealous of Jim Callis, who is heading to kick off our coverage of the league this year.
MLB
Yardbarker

Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Turner to miss at least a couple games. “There’s been some swelling in his left leg. So I think that I can see him being down for the next couple of days, to be quite honest, to kind of get that swelling out.”. Turner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Mike Trout goes deep as Angels down Athletics

Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland A's on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's homer leading off the fourth inning, his 38th of the season, sparked a three-run rally in...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Twins beat White Sox, now sit tied for 2nd in AL Central

Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Gio Urshela also had three hits as the Minnesota Twins moved into a tie for second place in the American League Central with an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Luis Arraez...
CHICAGO, IL
WDEF

Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Games#The Pbr Fall Invite#Pbr#Genetics Athletic

Comments / 0

Community Policy