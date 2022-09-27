Read full article on original website
Smokies Fall in Game Three of Southern League Championship Series
The season came to an end for both Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate Iowa and Double-A Tennessee. For the Tennessee Smokies, it ended in gutting do-or-die game three against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by a score of 11-4. Just one week after overcoming a 1-0 deficit in the division series, Tennessee blew a 1-0 series lead of its own.
Here are 11 prospects to watch in the Fall League
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Arizona Fall League begins its 30th season on Monday, October 3, and I have to admit, I’m a little jealous of Jim Callis, who is heading to kick off our coverage of the league this year.
Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge hits 61st home run, ties AL record for most in a season
ALL RISE: Former Fresno State Diamond Dog Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Turner to miss at least a couple games. “There’s been some swelling in his left leg. So I think that I can see him being down for the next couple of days, to be quite honest, to kind of get that swelling out.”. Turner...
Mike Trout goes deep as Angels down Athletics
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland A's on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's homer leading off the fourth inning, his 38th of the season, sparked a three-run rally in...
Twins beat White Sox, now sit tied for 2nd in AL Central
Jake Cave went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored and Gio Urshela also had three hits as the Minnesota Twins moved into a tie for second place in the American League Central with an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Luis Arraez...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped...
Nationals C.J. Abrams Delivers Walk-Off Winner Over Atlanta
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
