Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin
Driving a university-owned van, University of Wisconsin-Madison student Morgan Barlin traverses the campus, making stops at three dining halls on a spring afternoon. At each stop, Barlin is met by kitchen staff who present her with various leftover foods, from sweet potatoes to breakfast omelets. These foods, which would have otherwise been thrown away, will be redistributed to students at no cost.
Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge
Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
Wisconsin blood donation centers aim to ship part of collections to region impacted by Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Hurricane Ian has caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. For those watching the damage and looking for a way to help, one of the best ways is to donate blood. ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for...
SSM Health, School District of Lodi team up for clinic featuring five vaccines
LODI, Wis. — SSM Health and the School District of Lodi teamed up on Thursday for a vaccine clinic offering five different shots to students and families. Attendees were able to receive vaccines not just for COVID-19 and the flu but also HPV, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis and meningococcus. The goal of...
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
Platteville Officials Consider Purchasing Platteville Armory
City officials in Platteville are again are considering the acquisition of the Platteville Armory to house the city’s senior center and other recreational activities. Common Council members have discussed the possibility of purchasing the Platteville Armory for $135,000. A report says that if the city purchases the Armory from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, it either could operate the facility or sell it to another entity with the agreement that the city be able to use the first floor for recreational and senior center activities. Common Council members also could choose not to purchase the property, as they did in December when they declined an offer from the military to sell the property to the city for $1. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel says there’s some advantages to having ownership of the property but there is also the cost of having to purchase the property and the continued maintenance and upkeep to consider. A group of older adults who attended the meeting expressed hesitation and discontent with the potential move.
Evers holds roundtables with students at UW System schools as he eyes re-election
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers met with students and leaders of three UW System schools on Thursday as he seeks a second term. Evers visited UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay Thursday morning and UW-Whitewater in the afternoon, touring parts of each campus and holding roundtable discussions with students. During the discussion in Whitewater, the governor touched on a number of topics, including marijuana legalization and abortion rights.
New 24/7 text support line launched for domestic abuse victims: 608-420-4638
MADISON, Wis. — Victims of abuse in Dane County have a new, confidential way to get help immediately through text messages. DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and Dane County officials announced Thursday the immediate launch of a new 24/7 text helpline for those experiencing abuse: 608-420-4638. DAIS Executive Director...
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window.
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 15th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. The other was reported in Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals on Wednesday was the lowest since April. There were two people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of 11 from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford County in Wisconsin. Low ratings were given to Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
Nonprofits focusing on literacy, education get $100K grants from Ascendium
MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit education philanthropy group Ascendium has awarded $100,000 each to two Madison nonprofits focused on literacy and education. The awards went to Literacy Network, which helps adults with reading and language skills, and Operation Fresh Start, which helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient by helping them finish school and find jobs.
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
UW-P names committee in search for new chancellor
Officials with the University of Wisconsin System named the committee who will lead the search for the next University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor. The 13-member search and screen committee will convene in the coming weeks and will determine and interview candidates for the position. Former Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Tammy Evetovich has served as interim chancellor since June after Former Chancellor Dennis Shields left earlier this year.
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
Cuba City Awarded Ag Grant
Cuba City Schools was 1 of 65 schools in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to receive a grant of up to $4,000 to fund a variety of hands-on learning tools for agricultural classrooms. With the grant, Cuba City’s agricultural program will receive new technology and access to online curriculum for their students.
Police investigating attempted robbery at University Avenue Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a woman tried to rob a west-side Kwik Trip early Friday morning. Officials with the Madison Police Department said the suspect entered the Kwik Trip on University Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. and told workers inside that her boyfriend was outside with a gun and would kill her if she didn’t rob the store.
In the 608: ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ tonight in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a unique walk that invites participants to walk a mile in women’s shoes to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence victims. The money raised benefits the domestic violence programs at the YWCA Rock County. Join YWCA Rock...
Gala celebrates work of Operation Fresh Start
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people attended a gala Thursday to celebrate the work of Operation Fresh Start. The Build Your Future Gala featured inspiring stories from those who have made significant positive changes in their lives. The organization helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient. “These are young people...
Quarra breaks ground on 25-acre headquarters in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Quarra Stone broke ground Wednesday on a new world headquarters in Sun Prairie. The 25-acre campus is valued at $19 million and was designed by a Norwegian architectural firm. It will be twice the size of Quarra’s Madison plant and is expected to create 34 new jobs.
