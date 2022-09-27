Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?
Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 suffers nasty bug that crashes some PCs with Intel CPUs
Windows 11 22H2 is causing some trouble here and there, first of all for gamers with Nvidia graphics cards – though that issue now has a fix – and now we’re hearing of a nasty Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) crash which is plaguing some unfortunates. A...
The Windows Club
How to run Scheduled Task after another Task completes in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, whether you’re trying to use the Task Scheduler to run a task at a specific time or when an event occurs, you can create a task in at least two different ways using the basic and advanced settings. In this post, we show you how to run Scheduled Task after another Task completes.
The Windows Club
How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC
In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
The Windows Club
Spotify Local Files not showing on Windows PC
Many users complain that Spotify Local Files are not showing on their computers. The Local Files are the ones you add to the Spotify player from your computer. As per the reports, Spotify is either not able to fetch some of the files or show them to the user. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
The Windows Club
How to disable or remove Theme Aware Tiles in Windows 10
There have been numerous reports on support forums, particularly Windows 10 PC users, that some apps’ background on the Start Menu tile is grey in contrast to the system Dark Mode theme. This is not a bug or glitch, and in this post, we explain why and the steps you can take to disable/remove Theme Aware Tiles or in other words, make the Start Menu background black with blue tiles/app in Windows 10.
The Windows Club
For Honor Stuttering, Freezing, Crashing and FPS Drops on PC
Are you experiencing stuttering, disconnecting, crashing, freezing, or FPS drops in For Honor on your Windows PC? For Honor is a popular action video game developed by Ubisoft. It is played by millions of users. However, many gamers have complained about getting performance issues while playing the For Honor game on their PC. The game keeps on stuttering or freezing in the middle of the gameplay. Some also encounter FPS drops while playing the game.
The Windows Club
Path too long Error 0x80010135 on Windows 11/10
If when you try to extract a Zip file or an archive file on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you get the Interrupted Action prompt stating Error 0x80010135: Path too Long, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions you can apply to easily resolve the issue on your system.
The Windows Club
MultiVersus Connection Lost Error [Fixed]
Are you experiencing the Connection Lost error in MultiVersus? MultiVersus is a recent free-to-play crossover fighting game already popular amongst gamers. Like any other game and service, it also has some errors and issues that users keep encountering. One such error reported by users is the Connection Lost error. When triggered, you will receive the following error message:
The Windows Club
How to configure and test a Microphone on Steam
Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms with a library of more than 30000 games. These games include both free-to-play and paid games. You can download Steam on your Windows 11/10 PC from its official website. To use Steam, you should have a Steam account. If you do not have a Steam account, you can create a new one. Sometimes, while using Steam, you may encounter a situation where your microphone does not work. In this case, before trying solutions or workarounds, it is necessary to know whether you have configured your microphone correctly on Steam or not. In this article, we will show you how to configure and test a microphone on Steam.
The Windows Club
Start Menu resets to Default after Reboot in Windows 11/10
If your Start menu resets to default after reboot in Windows 11/10, then this post may help you. It could be irritating if the Start menu resets to default automatically every time you restart or shut down your computer. This post has mentioned some simple steps that may help eliminate this error.
AMD CPUs are still impacted by a 20-year-old Linux workaround
Why it matters: The Linux kernel includes an ancient trick to deal with possible incompatibilities in early ACPI implementations. Nowadays, the trick isn't needed and just makes thing worse for AMD CPUs by penalizing performance. A patch should arrive soon. The incredibly successful Zen architecture has turned the modern CPU...
The Windows Club
How to create a self-grading Quiz in Microsoft Forms
You can create a self-grading or self-marking Quiz in Microsoft Forms that shows results after you submit the answers. In this post, we will show you how to get this done. Microsoft Forms is a powerful tool, and it is the only major competitor to Google Forms. It is so powerful that folks can use it to create and share quizzes with others via the web. When it comes down to grading the quiz you’ve created, Microsoft Forms has made this super simple.
The Windows Club
How to use the new Task Manager in Windows 11 2022
Windows 11 came with an attractive UI and fluid windows. Microsoft slowly redesigned all the major apps in it like Photos, Windows Media Player, and others. The new one to add to that revamped and redesigned list is the Task Manager behaves in the native system style like Light or Dark modes and glossy UI. In this guide, we show you how to use the new Task Manager in Windows 11 2022 version 22H2 and later.
The Windows Club
Can’t Uninstall Epic Games Launcher in Windows 11/10
The Epic Games Launcher is a platform for distributing games and other programs created by Epic Games, as well as some programs from Unreal Engine and games from third-party game developers. You could eventually need to remove the launcher from your Windows 11/10 PC for whatever reason. However, a number of users have complained that they can’t uninstall Epic Game Launcher in Windows 11/10, and they’ve tried every possible thing they could do, but it’s still not working.
MSI's new desktop gaming PCs and motherboards are built for Intel's 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' processors
MSI has unveiled a bunch of new pre-built gaming desktop PCs, Z790 motherboards, and PSUs built for the latest desktop chips from Intel as well as NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs.
daystech.org
Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS
Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft PowerToys Will Finally Tell You Which Process Is Using a File
Sometimes, Windows won't let you erase a file, claiming that another program is using it... even if you have no idea which program that is. Fortunately, Microsoft will soon save the day with a PowerToy that identifies which program is locking up your file. A New PowerToy: The File Locksmith.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
The Windows Club
How to create a drop-down list using Data Validation in Excel
In Microsoft Excel, users can include various Active X controls in their spreadsheets, such as the Command button, Spin button, Scroll button, etc, which is available on the Developer tab, but what if you want to create a drop-down list within your spreadsheet? To create a drop-down list in Excel, you must use the Data Validation feature. Data Validation is a feature in Excel that allows users to pick from a list of rules to limit the type of data that can be entered into a cell.
