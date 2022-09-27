ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
Grafton Golf takes third at 2022 Big 10 Tournament

GRAFTON—The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcat Golf team tested their skills against 12 other teams during the 2022 Big 10 Golf Tournament, held at Green Hills Country Club this past week. The Bearcat team, comprised of Dustin Keener, Aiden Sheme, Corbin Knotts, Wyatt Poling, Caleb Stewart and Noah Uhl,...
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
VFW Auxiliary encourages students to showcase their patriotism

TAYLOR COUNTY— The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3081 Auxiliary is looking for patriotic pupils to participate in some upcoming contests. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is an organization known to help veterans and their families, and when it comes to helping youths cover the cost of furthering their education, that is no different.
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
Buckwheat Festival has its opening day

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Buckwheat Festival will be in full force this weekend. This is a community fundraiser event they do yearly for the Kingwood volunteer Fire Department. Nick Taylor, General Chairman of the Preston County Buckwheat Festival, said how special this event is for everyone involved.
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
