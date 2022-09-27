Read full article on original website
WDTV
Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
Metro News
Undefeated teams Doddridge & Wirt take the Class A stage in Week 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the scene for Class A football in Week 6. Doddridge County (4-0) and Wirt County (4-0) square off in the marquee matchup.
mountainstatesman.com
Grafton Golf takes third at 2022 Big 10 Tournament
GRAFTON—The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcat Golf team tested their skills against 12 other teams during the 2022 Big 10 Golf Tournament, held at Green Hills Country Club this past week. The Bearcat team, comprised of Dustin Keener, Aiden Sheme, Corbin Knotts, Wyatt Poling, Caleb Stewart and Noah Uhl,...
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
wvpublic.org
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
mountainstatesman.com
VFW Auxiliary encourages students to showcase their patriotism
TAYLOR COUNTY— The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3081 Auxiliary is looking for patriotic pupils to participate in some upcoming contests. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is an organization known to help veterans and their families, and when it comes to helping youths cover the cost of furthering their education, that is no different.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first patients, celebrates first surgery
Following Saturday's official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
WDTV
Buckwheat Festival has its opening day
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Buckwheat Festival will be in full force this weekend. This is a community fundraiser event they do yearly for the Kingwood volunteer Fire Department. Nick Taylor, General Chairman of the Preston County Buckwheat Festival, said how special this event is for everyone involved.
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
West Virginia woman sentenced for 2020 murder of her husband
A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her husband in March of 2020.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
