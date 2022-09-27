Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
'Smile' lampoons horror tropes — or does it?
Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary.
Collider
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores
Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are the horror films fans hate to admit they love
Horror is, in comparison to sci-fi and fantasy, much more of an open field for opinions and a host for far more diverse discussion of themes. Thanks to this policy, fans have no qualms expressing their love for perhaps slightly trashy films. B-movies in particular capture the imagination because of...
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
ComicBook
John Carpenter Hosting Godzilla Marathon for Scream Factory TV in November
Filmmaker John Carpenter is an undeniable master of horror, but his love of cinema extends outside of the blood and guts of that genre, as he is also immensely passionate about monster movies. Coming to Scream Factory TV in November, Carpenter himself will be showcasing some of his favorite monster movies and offering his own insight into them, which includes the original Godzilla. Given that the filmmaker notoriously shies away from the spotlight and how he rarely reflects on his own films, this is an exciting opportunity not only for fans of Carpenter but also for monster movies in general. The Masters of Monsters marathon will be kicking off on November 3rd.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
First ‘Werewolf by Night’ Reactions Call It “Unique,” “Delightful,” and a Fantastic Tribute to Monster Movies
Disney surprised Marvel fans at the recent D23 expo with the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, an upcoming horror comedy special coming to the streamer just in time for Halloween. The campy comics adaptation serves as the directorial debut of renowned music composer, and Disney darling, Michael Giacchino known for his incredible scores for films like Disney's Up, Coco, The Incredibles, Rogue: One a Star Wars Story, and LOST, to name a few.
Polygon
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night secret screening unveils a ‘complete love letter’ to classic horror
Attendees at the 2022 Fantastic Fest film festival in Austin, Texas were the first to see Marvel’s hour-long black-and-white Halloween special Werewolf by Night on Sunday night, at one of the film festival’s Secret Screenings. Director Michael Giacchino — the composer for The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Pixar’s Ratatouille, Up, Coco, The Incredibles, and Inside Out, among dozens of other films — called in for a remote Q&A after the screening to explain how the project, premiering on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, came about, and why it looks and feels so radically different from any other Marvel Studios project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Harder They Fall
It does feel as though this movie was bound to attract a bit of criticism since one doesn’t hear about a lot of bank robbers, criminals, and gunslingers that lived back in the days of the old west. The thing is, Oklahoma was known to have entire communities and towns that were built by and for people of color, so it wasn’t that uncommon. There were a few things that people were bound to see in this movie, such as pretty much any Caucasian individual being seen as foolish, duplicitous, or otherwise weak compared to their colored counterparts. For the sake of the story, it’s easy to ignore this since the movie is pretty entertaining, given that it’s a revenge story that takes off immediately and doesn’t slow down all that much from point A to B. The killing of a preacher and his wife, and the marking of his son, stands out as a rather brutal way to start things off, but Rufus Buck is quickly established as a bad guy who’s not apologetic about what he does in any way, shape, or form.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch the Hellraiser movies in order
How do you watch the Hellraiser movies in order? Few horror movie franchises are as iconic or well known as the pleasurable gore fest that is Hellraiser. Based on Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, the IP has gifted us with plenty of kills, iconic Cenobites, and gruesome gateways to Hell.
Comments / 0