It does feel as though this movie was bound to attract a bit of criticism since one doesn’t hear about a lot of bank robbers, criminals, and gunslingers that lived back in the days of the old west. The thing is, Oklahoma was known to have entire communities and towns that were built by and for people of color, so it wasn’t that uncommon. There were a few things that people were bound to see in this movie, such as pretty much any Caucasian individual being seen as foolish, duplicitous, or otherwise weak compared to their colored counterparts. For the sake of the story, it’s easy to ignore this since the movie is pretty entertaining, given that it’s a revenge story that takes off immediately and doesn’t slow down all that much from point A to B. The killing of a preacher and his wife, and the marking of his son, stands out as a rather brutal way to start things off, but Rufus Buck is quickly established as a bad guy who’s not apologetic about what he does in any way, shape, or form.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO