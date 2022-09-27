Read full article on original website
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
Travel to Portugal during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Portugal, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River
Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
Glenfiddich Unveils Rare $50,000 Bottle of Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Do you ever find yourself fantasizing about blowing your kid's college fund on a heavily aged whiskey to the tune of 50 years? (No, of course not, us neither). But let's say you happened to scrounge up some extra change and could afford to spend serious cash on a special spirit. An attractive choice would […]
Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era
One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.
The best fine dining restaurants in Australia have been named
If you’re all about fine dining restaurants, you might want to head to tiny King Island soon. As per news.com.au, Tripadvisor just named its 2022 Travellers’ Choice Awards winners, ranking restaurants based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings between July 1st 2021 and June 30th 2022.
Bowmore and Aston-Martin ARC-52 Single Malt Scotch Is a $75,000 Masterpiece
If you’re gonna drop $75,000 on a bottle of whiskey, the liquid inside better be sublime. And the bottle itself? It should elevate the experience. It should possess craftsmanship that turns it into a conversation piece and a collector's item you can proudly display on a shelf at your wet bar or bar cart. This unicorn […]
Review: Ardbeg Latest Is Both Peaty and Tropical
What we’re drinking: Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Years Old Batch 4. Where it’s from: Established in 1815, the Islay-based Ardbeg has a reputation for producing an extremely peaty and smoky single malt. Which has many fans; this year, Ardberg won the Distillery of the Year Award at the International Whisky Competition.
How to Make an Infante, the Almond-Accented Margarita That Eases You From Summer to Fall
Let’s just pretend for a moment that Margaritas are a summertime drink, as opposed to the anytime & always drink we obviously know them to be. All its famous colleagues are summertime drinks, after all—the noble Daiquiri, the flamboyant Mojito, the stolid Tom Collins—and there’s certainly a case that the Margarita’s snappy tart refreshment belongs in the summer. And let’s further stipulate that the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is for the winter, its deep resonant spice a warming presence on a cold night. When the mixological archeologists of the future look back and find these two, they’ll certainly be looking for the...
This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days
If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck. Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.
Hotels in Puglia: Italy’s Heel Has It All | Passport Magazine
On the heel of Italy’s boot, you’ll find Puglia. Nestled between the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this region has everything the Italophile could ever dream of, including extravagant Baroque churches realized by the finest architects, golden beaches with crystal clear water, whitewashed towns perched on limestone cliffs and lots of burrata (it is the birthplace after all). Puglia is also home to some of the country’s most splendid hideaways and masserias. Cracking the code for the perfect Mediterranean vacation, these hotels are the very definition of la dolce vita in Puglia.
Negroni
In case you missed it: This simple Italian cocktail has taken over bar menus across the United States. Award-winning bar programs like that of New York City's iconic Dante boast entire Negroni menus filled with creative, enticing variations on the bitter, slightly sweet cocktail. In 2013 Campari, even teamed up with drinks publication Imbibe to launch Negroni week, an entire week in mid-September dedicated to celebrating the cocktail. For Contributing Editor, Brian Freedman, sipping a perfectly mixed Negroni can be an emotional, highly transportive experience. "Like so many of us, cocktail hour became a ritual in our house pretty early on in 2020, a single buoy of normalcy that we could cling to in the otherwise choppy seas of navigating a pandemic," writes Freedman. Negronis became the drink of choice during happy hour at his home: "Negronis were a daily dalliance…[It's] refreshing, not too boozy, and unerringly cheerful. Plus, it reminded us of Italy," he adds.
The French Polynesia with Variety Cruises
Variety Cruises, Greek-owned small ship cruise company, is the first cruise line to introduce Makatea as a key stop in its new Tahiti itinerary. The island of Makatea is like no other found in French Polynesia. The limestone cliffs tower over the coast and the island’s interior shows significant vegetation, complete with a few species of endemic birds and a peculiar expanse of limestone holes. In the early 20th century, important reserves of phosphate were discovered in these naturally occurring holes, and for over 50 years the island was the centre of a thriving phosphate mining business. The mining ceased in the 1960s, and the island went from a population of thousands to less than 100 inhabitants. Today, this sleepy but spectacular island is home to three species of threatened endemic birds: the beautiful Makatea fruit dove, the impressive imperial pigeon, and the comely singer extraordinaire, the reed warbler.
