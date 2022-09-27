This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s lacrosse alumni Greg Bice. Bice, a two-time All-American defenseman for the Buckeyes, was a four-year starter during his Ohio State career from 2001-04. He was named the Great Western Lacrosse League co-Player of the Year as a senior in 2004 when he led the Buckeyes to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. His play helped Ohio State to a 38-20 record over his career and back-to-back GWLL regular season titles in 2003 and 2004.

