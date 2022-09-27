ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 11 Buckeyes Battle to 2-all Draw with Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 11 Ohio State (5-1-4, 1-1-1) came back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead but a Rutgers goal with two seconds left in regulation allowed visiting Rutgers (5-1-4, 2-0-1) to draw even for the 2-all tie Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. How...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Hall of Fame 2022: Russ Nagelson

This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including baseball alumnus Russ Nagelson. Russ Nagelson was a three-year letterwinner on the baseball team from 1964-66. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native played a key role in helping lead the Buckeyes to the program’s only College World Series title in 1966. He was named to the All-College World Series team that year and collected a pair of hits and a team-high three RBI in the championship game victory over Oklahoma State.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 16/18 Buckeyes Open Campaign at Mercyhurst This Weekend

The No. 16/18-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team opens the 2022-23 campaign with a two-game series at Mercyhurst this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Erie, Pa. The games will be streamed through FloHockey.tv for a fee, with live stats also...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Announce 2022-23 Captains

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This season, fifth-year seniors Gustaf Westlund and Jake Wise will wear the captain’s ‘C’ for the Ohio State men’s hockey team, with senior Jaedon Leslie serving as the alternate captain. Gustaf Westlund, from Stockholm, Sweden, was also a captain last season and...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Alumni Spotlight – Liv Soares Makes Coaching Dreams a Reality

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For former Ohio State captain Liv Soares, a career as a coach was always a thought that lived in the back of her mind. Now, three years since her Buckeye career ended, she has taken that thought and made it a reality. “I always knew in...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Ready For Intrasquad And Alumni Meets

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio State swimming and diving is back in action this weekend, hosting the annual Scarlet v. Gray Intrasquad meet on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and the Alumni Meet at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Both meets will be held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion and are open to the public.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Big B1G Battle vs. Penn State Set for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State opens the final month of the regular season with a big matchup against No. 6 Penn State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The teams are currently tied in the Big Ten standings with six matches to play. First touch is set for noon with streaming coverage on BTN+.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Goldean’s Goal in OT Lifts Ohio State over Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team needed an extra session to do it, but Emma Goldean’s overtime goal lifted the Buckeyes to a 2-1 conference win over Michigan State on Friday afternoon at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak and improves to 4-5 on the season and 1-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 4-5, 0-4. The Short Story.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Men and Women Finish Second at Lakefront Invitational

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the maroon races of the Loyola Lakefront Invitational Friday in Chicago, both the No. 25-ranked Ohio State women and the Buckeye men placed second in the team competition. The women had three Top 10 finishers, with five men in the Top 20. The women, despite...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Set to Race at Loyola Lakefront Invitational

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Friday, the Ohio State men’s and No. 25-ranked women’s cross country teams will run in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational at Montrose Harbor in Chicago. The women will run a 6K, with the maroon division (seeded teams) at 2 p.m. ET and the gold division (open race) at 3:15 p.m. ET. The men will run an 8K, with the maroon division (seeded teams) at 2:35 p.m. ET and the gold division (open race) at 3:50 p.m. ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Hall of Fame 2022: Greg Bice

This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including men’s lacrosse alumni Greg Bice. Bice, a two-time All-American defenseman for the Buckeyes, was a four-year starter during his Ohio State career from 2001-04. He was named the Great Western Lacrosse League co-Player of the Year as a senior in 2004 when he led the Buckeyes to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. His play helped Ohio State to a 38-20 record over his career and back-to-back GWLL regular season titles in 2003 and 2004.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 11 Buckeyes Home vs. Rutgers Friday

No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers — Hispanic Heritage Night. Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s soccer program will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night when the No. 11 Buckeyes (5-1-3) take on visiting Rutgers (5-1-3) Friday. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Engel Earns Second Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this season and third time in her career, Addie Engel, a junior on the Ohio State cross country team, has been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. Engel placed second at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota last Friday, her third Top 2 finish in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 6 Ohio State Concludes Road Trip on Saturday at Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (6-5, 2-1 B1G) wraps up its road trip at Indiana (9-6, 2-1 B1G) on Saturday evening in a match broadcast on B1G+. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ohio State continues to be ranked in the top-10 this...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets on Sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Ohio State women’s basketball season are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. For all non-conference games, single-game tickets for adults are $11, while child/youth and seniors are $8 and group tickets are $6 apiece plus fees. For all Big Ten games, single-game tickets for adults are $15, while child/youth and seniors are $10 and group tickets are $8 apiece plus fees. Ohio State students are free with a valid BuckID.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Take Mid-Week Rivalry Match in Four Sets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-5, 2-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-22, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21) at RV Michigan (11-2, 2-1 B1G) on Wednesday in the first mid-week match of the season. The first set was close from wire-to-wire with Ohio State earning the 25-22...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

💯 It’s a Celebration: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Stadium, one of the most recognizable venues in all of sports and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, turns 100 this week and The Ohio State University and Department of Athletics will recognize the honor around the Ohio State vs. Rutgers football game, set for Saturday with a 3:40 p.m. kick. The Big Ten Network will televise the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Continue B1G Slate at Indiana Thursday

Bloomington, Ind. – Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State concludes the September slate this Thursday when the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kick and will be streamed on BTN+. The all-time series...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

