EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2, on Disney+ Friday, shows it's never too late for a legacy sequel. After 29 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, the sequel has new fun with a modern perspective. In 1653 Salem, the young Sanderson sisters discover their spellbook, which...
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Tom Hanks thinks only four of his movies are "pretty good"
The Cast Away star gets frank about his career
CNET
Prime Video: The Best Fantasy Movies You Need to Watch
Prime Video's list of fantasy movies is pretty sparse -- but it does have the biggest name in the genre Lord of the Rings. That means you can catch up on Peter Jackson's classic Middle-earth movies in time for Amazon's new megabucks prequel TV series The Rings of Power. And...
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online
Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
The Bear to Glitch: the seven best shows to stream this week
Jeremy Allen White deserves a Michelin star for his turn as a stressed chef in this brutal and excellent series, plus a sci-fi mystery about aliens taking over our tech
Beverly Hills Cop 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is on its way to our televisions. Here are six quick things we know about the highly anticipated sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone
A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
murphysmultiverse.com
Michael Giacchino Discusses Usage of Vintage Film Techniques in ‘Werewolf by Night’
With Werewolf by Night nearing a week from its official release on Disney+, anticipation for Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation has certainly been on the rise. Ever since the official announcement of the project paired with the first trailer, many fans were pleasantly taken aback by how much this creative team went all in on the 1930s horror genre pastiche.
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: A Frightfully Unfunny Teen Horror Comedy for the Masses
We may joke that teen girls are possessed, but the creators behind “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” take that concept to heart. Based on the book by Grady Hendrix, director Damon Thomas’ adaptation is centered on a pair of inseparable best friends dealing with a shattering blow when one of them is overtaken by a satanic spirit. Though this ’80s-set horror-comedy takes an old-school approach to capturing the horrific happenings, the stunts are lackluster and the comedic hijinks are a tiresome bore. With very little interest conjured from the filmmakers to properly develop their characters, there’s little incentive to stay interested. Abby’s...
IGN
Slash/Back: Exclusive Trailer for Teens vs. Alien Invaders Movie
The upcoming film Slash/Back blends the sci-fi, horror, and thriller genres to tell the story of a group of Indigenous teens on Baffin Island out to stop alien invaders. IGN can exclusively debut the trailer for the movie, which can be viewed via the player above or the embed below.
