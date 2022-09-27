ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
bohemian.com

Sonoma County releases first homeless count since start of pandemic

Sonoma County on Tuesday published its first report since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic estimating the number of people experiencing homelessness. The report, based on data collected from a point-in-time (PIT) count conducted this February, found that the number of people living on the street, in cars or vehicles, or in otherwise precarious situations, increased 5% since February 2020. That year, the total number experiencing homelessness was estimated at 2,745. In 2022, the figure increased to 2,893.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Santa Rosa, CA
Health
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Health
Sonoma County, CA
Society
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3.4-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose and rattles part of California

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook part of California on Wednesday, Sept. 28, geologists said. The earthquake rattled Alum Rock, about 6 miles northeast of San Jose, at about 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Weak shaking from the earthquake could be felt near San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, geologists...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
vallejosun.com

Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
VALLEJO, CA
bohemian.com

Culture Crush—Indigenous Voices, Farm Trails Fall and More

Join the Occidental Center for the Arts for their Arts Literary Series, featuring Glen Ellen author Elisa Stancil Levine and former Sonoma County poet laureate and biologist Maya Khosla, as they share work in recognition of the five-year anniversary of the 2017 fires. Both writers will read from their recent works, This or Something Better, A Memoir of Resilience by Levine, and All the Fires of the Wind and Light by Khosla. After the reading, a conversation built around coping with fear, the relentless nature of change and the broader impacts of fire, beyond even our human experiences, will be held, with invitation to the audience for open discussion. The event is Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Way. 4-6pm. Free. www.occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
HEALDSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mental Health Care#Medical Services#General Health
CBS San Francisco

Mare Island Waterfront Weekend celebration returns to Vallejo

VALLEJO - Vallejo's annual Waterfront Weekend festivities are set to return this Saturday for the eighth time. Like many street fairs, the eighth annual Waterfront Weekend includes a beer and wine garden, live music and a kids' zone -- all enjoyable pursuits, but what makes it special is its focus on the elements that make the city unique. These include Vallejo's Filipino community and other communities of color, its waterfront and the fact that the city encompasses its own peninsula, also known as Mare Island.Speaking of Mare Island, there's a whole slate of offerings specific to the former naval shipyard, including...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
sonomastatestar.com

SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences

The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
COTATI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
PTSD
bayareaparent.com

Family Activities in the Bay Area Oct. 2022

If you are looking for fun harvest season activities, our calendar is your go-to guide. For even more events, check out our online calendar where there's something to do every day of the month. As always, be sure to double-check for cancellations and other changes before heading out. Oct. 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays

SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
SAN JOSE, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy