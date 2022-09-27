Read full article on original website
Related
Art Teacher Kept Calling My Parents
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I had a hard time in high school due to things at home not going so well. I would frequently get in trouble and then be grounded for a long time over it. Many days of my childhood were spent in my room because I was in trouble at school or because my grades weren't that good in general.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey
Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
fairgrovenews.com
Fair Grove School Welcomes New Administration
This school year, the Fair Grove High School hired a new athletic director, Damon Seiger, and the role of principal was filled by Christian Overstreet. Overstreet has been a part of the Fair Grove High School Administration for eight years now serving as our athletic director. Previous principal, Chris Stallings, moved positions to strictly work in the central office. Overstreet filled his principal role.
Kingstree High School sets new safety measures for athletic events
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools. According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events. Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kingstree High School […]
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Small and Large Group Activities That Support Friendships in School
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/small-and-large-group-activities-that-support-friendships-in-school/. Do you remember making friends in school? It can be a lot of fun and a process that continues throughout life. Friendships are important for children because they help them learn social skills and feel accepted. It is evident that small and large group activities play...
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
Livonia schools makes adjustments after federal program ends
A federal COVID-19 relief program providing free meals for all students ended last school year. That means families are once again fully responsible for paying for school lunch.
News-Medical.net
Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words
If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
KIDS・
CoinDesk
Introducing Education Week: How to Learn About Web3
When I was in high school I would get in trouble for talking too much in class. "Badinage," my English teacher would say sternly. "Mindless chatter." The thing was, I was a solid student eager to do well but I just didn't enjoy classroom learning. Sitting still while being lectured was so painful at times. I even tried unsuccessfully to talk my parents into letting me skip college.
eatonredink.com
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
Comments / 0