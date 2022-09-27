Read full article on original website
TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a woman beating her so badly she suffered a broken leg. According to a law enforcement affidavit, on September 21, 2022, officers responded to the 25th Street in San Angelo regarding an unknown problem. Once police arrived, they discovered a woman whose injuries included a severely broken leg.
Multiple guns stolen during vehicle burglaries
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is sharing tips on how to keep firearms safe from thieves after multiple firearms have been stolen during vehicle burglaries. “Although most gun owners are responsible, the decision to leave a gun in your vehicle can have major consequences, ” said SAPD Stolen firearms are often […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
15-year-old student in custody; suspected of Lake View social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 15-year-old Lake View High School student is in SAPD custody in connection to the social media threats made toward the campus last Thursday, Sept. 22. Police state that the student was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats and was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Toxic Girlfriend Attacks Boyfriend with Box Cutter!
Today on LIVE!, Judge Allen Gilbert comes and sit with Joe Hyde. Also, John Bariou goes off at a city meeting, two people were arrested for alleged violent crimes, we finish up our district review, and a new BBQ joints opens on the Northside. Catch up on these stories below!
ktxs.com
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of woman
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred late last night in the 8200 block of Concho Drive West, Grape Creek Community. According to a press release, deputies arrived on scene in reference to a gunshot victim and found Debra...
San Angelo LIVE!
Aggravated Assault Arrests Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
asurampage.com
Illegal pickers strike campus parking
Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
Possession of the Devil's Lettuce & Hard Drugs Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 14 arrests including the following: Adam Mendoza was arrested for…
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
San Angelo LIVE!
One Person Hospitalized After a Chain Reaction Crash on Ave. N Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – One person was injured in a chain reaction three vehicle crash on Ave. N. Wednesday morning after an unsecured object fell out of the back of a pickup eventually causing the crash. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Welch, the driver of...
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
San Angelo LIVE!
Child Car Seat Safety Check Up Friday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Department of Transportation safety experts will hold another child car seat safety checkup Friday at the TxDOT office on Knickerbocker Rd. According to information from TxDOT Safety Specialist Mona Lisa Fisher, appointments are encouraged for the event which will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
San Angelo LIVE!
There's a Crash Here Almost Daily
SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring positions across the state; two in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo. Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans. Currently open positions: Fire Coordinator (Houston) Fire Coordinator (San […]
How Texas is helping prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders ahead of Hurricane Ian’s potentially historic landfall in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, September 28 along the west coast of Florida as a category 4 approaching a category 5. This storm will […]
Chipotle in San Angelo is Officially Open
SAN ANGELO, TX – Dozens of burrito lovers lined up outside of San Angelo's new Chipotle on Tuesday for the restaurant's opening day. It was announced in Jan. 2022 that the burrito bar would be coming to the 3500 block of S. Jackson St. After just a short nine month the restaurant opened up their $300,000 building. Doors opened up at 10:45 a.m. but before that a large crowd formed outside way before that. This is because the first 50 guests will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Along with the crowds, the local non-profit Downtown San Angelo and San Angelo's Mayor Brenda Gunter attended…
