Lawrence County, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Looking ahead to this weekend’s matchups

Pikeville (3-2) vs. Madison Central (5-0) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mike Holcomb (Madison Central) Players to Watch: RB Blake Birchfield, QB Isaac Duty (Pikeville); RB Brock Eads, QB Hagan Harrison (Madison Central) Last week’s results: Pikeville 60, Lexington Christian 21; Madison Central 46, Lafayette 0. Belfry (3-3) vs. Floyd...
PIKEVILLE, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lawrence County High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
ASHLAND, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UK’s Blue/White game coming to Pikeville

Wildcats will hold their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in crash involving school bus

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
ELKHORN CITY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man injured in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Docket for the week of September 26-30

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. VIOL PART 392, FED SAFETY REG, DRIVING OF MOTOR VEHICLE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESCRIPTION NOT IN ORIG CONTAINER 1ST. OBSTRUCTED VISION AND/OR WINDSHIELD. COMMONWEALTH VS. FULLER, THOMAS J. (ARRAIGNMENT) ONE HEADLIGHT. IMPROPER EQUIPMENT. NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES. NO/EXPIRED OTHER...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man gets 8 years for burglary, theft

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. Joseph Dewayne Slone, 49, of Shelbiana, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and three counts of theft. Back in May of 2019, he forced open the back...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Two charged in meth conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

