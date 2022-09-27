Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Looking ahead to this weekend’s matchups
Pikeville (3-2) vs. Madison Central (5-0) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mike Holcomb (Madison Central) Players to Watch: RB Blake Birchfield, QB Isaac Duty (Pikeville); RB Brock Eads, QB Hagan Harrison (Madison Central) Last week’s results: Pikeville 60, Lexington Christian 21; Madison Central 46, Lafayette 0. Belfry (3-3) vs. Floyd...
Ashland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UK’s Blue/White game coming to Pikeville
Wildcats will hold their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.
CBS Sports
Watch Marshall vs. Gardner-Webb: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
clayconews.com
Fatal Collision Involving Bus and West Virginia Man Investigated by KSP in Elkhorn City, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation,...
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
WSAZ
Ashland couple stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
W.Va. voters to face question on property tax modernization. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. Woman suspected in deadly shooting of boyfriend in Greenup County. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on drug recovery program at Western Regional Jail. Updated: 13 hours ago. G.O.A.L.S. program graduate reflects on...
1 injured in Huntington crash involving bus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a bus in Huntington that left one person injured. The crash happened along the corner of 13th Street and 5th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. There is no word yet on what caused the crash
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
WSAZ
Man injured in Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week of September 26-30
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. VIOL PART 392, FED SAFETY REG, DRIVING OF MOTOR VEHICLE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESCRIPTION NOT IN ORIG CONTAINER 1ST. OBSTRUCTED VISION AND/OR WINDSHIELD. COMMONWEALTH VS. FULLER, THOMAS J. (ARRAIGNMENT) ONE HEADLIGHT. IMPROPER EQUIPMENT. NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES. NO/EXPIRED OTHER...
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
mountain-topmedia.com
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A police dog whose handler was one of the police officers killed in Allen back on June 30 has been reunited with his late master’s family. Prestonsburg Police K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins was shot and killed along with Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago during a standoff with an armed suspect.
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man gets 8 years for burglary, theft
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty to burglary and theft. Joseph Dewayne Slone, 49, of Shelbiana, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and three counts of theft. Back in May of 2019, he forced open the back...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two charged in meth conspiracy
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a meth distribution conspiracy. Aaron Welch, 30, of Van Lear, and Samantha Webb-Daniels, 36, of Thealka, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
