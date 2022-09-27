Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MedPage Today
Depressive Symptoms in Moms Linked to Unhealthy Behaviors in Teens
Maternal depressive symptoms were associated with an increase in the number of unhealthy adolescent behaviors, a 15-year longitudinal study showed. While unhealthy behaviors were found to be common among adolescents in general, with two out of three engaging in at least one, higher levels of maternal depressive symptoms during a child's middle childhood and adolescence were associated with engagement in more unhealthy behaviors at 16 to 17 years of age, reported Laura Bechtiger, MSc, of the Jacobs Center for Productive Youth Development in Zurich, and colleagues.
Why suicide prevention support is crucial for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is a lifelong disability that affects the brain and body of people prenatally exposed to alcohol. New research is backing concerns raised by the FASD community about the high rates of suicidality among people with FASD. As a team of FASD researchers and professionals who work with people with FASD, we are growing increasingly concerned with these statistics and stories we are hearing from caregivers. FASD and suicidality Suicidality is a spectrum of thoughts and behaviours surrounding suicide. It encompasses suicidal ideation, suicide-related communication, suicide attempts and death by suicide. Using data from Canada’s National FASD...
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
physiciansweekly.com
Insights into Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Among Adolescents from The Viewpoint of Parents
Adolescents are increasingly being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (T2D), which severely affects their health and well-being and those of their families. However, few studies have looked at how parents can help keep their kids from developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, despite the disease’s substantial health repercussions. The goal was to learn how parents view the best methods for preventing their children from developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes so that effective treatments may be designed. This second part of a 2-part study was directed by Thorne’s Interpretive Description method. Interviews were conducted with the parents (n=12) of high-risk adolescents with type 2 diabetes. This study was carried out in compliance with accepted norms for reporting qualitative research. Parents’ Understanding of T2D (High Blood Sugar, Severe Health Impacts, and Managing Your Diet) and It Takes a Village emerged as 2 themes with several subthemes (The Onus is on the Adolescent, Starts at Home with the Parents, They Need More Support, and Getting the Message in Their Face). These qualitative data were informative because they revealed that most parents lacked the fundamental information, practical experience, and/or financial means necessary to protect their children from developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. In addition to identifying specific areas for educational focus, the findings also highlighted the significance of leveraging social media to disseminate crucial information to teenagers. Parents also highlighted effective treatments for preventing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. These findings, which underscore the pressing need for interventions to prevent juvenile prediabetes and T2D, were important in light of the rising disease incidence among teenagers. Participants lived experiences and suggestions for improving family-centered interventions that consider teenagers’ person-centered objectives and needs will inform future studies.
Union HS JROTC program teaches life beyond high school
Discipline is Maj. Robert Wear's most treasured characteristic.
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
TODAY.com
Woman, 22, dies by suicide after struggling with Lyme disease
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The family of a 22-year-old woman who had been struggling with Lyme disease is...
Black People And Seasonal Depression: How To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
An estimated 10 million Americans suffer from what is known as 'seasonal affective disorder,' or seasonal depression. The post Black People And Seasonal Depression: How To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder appeared first on NewsOne.
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
Medical News Today
Atelophobia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Atelophobia (ah-tel-o-fobia) is an excessive and persistent fear of imperfection. It causes a person to worry intensely about making mistakes or not being good enough. As a result, a person with this phobia may avoid tasks they could get wrong. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder that cause significant...
psychologytoday.com
Hope, Faith, and Depression
Lack of hope and faith are defining symptoms of depression. Faith in oneself and hope for the future re-emerge as treatment for depression becomes effective. Early in my career I realized that when patients come into my office with severe depression they have lost the capacity for faith, belief, and hope. Any glimmer of optimism or positivity has gone out the window. They no longer believe in themselves, trust that anyone or anything can help them, nor, if previously religious, have faith that God will come to their rescue. Faith and hope exist on the opposite side of the spectrum of their existence from which depression has excommunicated them. Depression is a black cloud which has blotted out their view of the sun.
Comments / 0