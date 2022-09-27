Read full article on original website
floridaphoenix.com
FEMA, Red Cross officials, announce operations by land, air and sea once Hurricane Ian passes FL
In a Washington, D.C. meeting Wednesday, FEMA Director Deanne Criswell said search and rescue operations are the top priority for her organization immediately after Hurricane Ian passes through Florida. Search and rescue organizations teams are currently staged in Miami and encompass members of FEMA’s own search and rescue program, as...
Live Updates: Utility trucks, supplies on way to Ian’s path
NAPLES, Fla. — Along Interstate 75, the main highway connecting the Miami and Naples areas, utility trucks from Texas — flanked by pickup trucks with flashing yellow beacons — made their way west early Thursday toward the area of southwest Florida ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Also along...
Click10.com
Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian
DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
WSVN-TV
Officials measure water levels in Fort Lauderdale in anticipation for flooding in the area
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale measured about 9 inches of water as rain coupled with king tides created flooding. Since September is the prime month for king tides, tides will be higher than normal for southeast Florida. According to the acting director of the National...
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
keysweekly.com
HURRICANE IAN’S STORM SURGE BRINGS FLOODING DAYS AFTER INITIAL WAVES IN UPPER KEYS, FLORIDA
Upper Keys communities sustained minor to no damage as Hurricane Ian moved past the island chain to the west, landing at Cayo Costa at Category 4 strength and devastating Florida’s southwestern coast on Sept. 28. Storm surge from Ian, however, caused problems for a number of Key Largo and...
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
miamibeachfl.gov
City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency
The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
miamitimesonline.com
Schools to close and flooding expected in Miami-Dade while Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida coastline
As Hurricane Ian’s path continues to shift eastward, raising the risk to the southern Gulf coast and threatening southeast Florida with more wind and rain, school closures for Wednesday and Thursday were declared in Miami-Dade County. The decision to close local schools was announced at a Tuesday news conference...
WSVN-TV
South Florida feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects. On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a...
WSVN-TV
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
Coast Guard Sets Up Command Post In Miami For Hurricane Ian Response
The crews will focus on search-and-rescue before assessing damage.
islandernews.com
Miami now under Rip Current advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power
MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
Exclusive: Total Traffic Weather Network Tornado Video
Over 15 planes damaged at North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida due to a suspected tornado.
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Click10.com
Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way. Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding. Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up. “It was pouring pretty...
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
