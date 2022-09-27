ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Davie farms damaged by powerful winds from Hurricane Ian

DAVIE, Fla. – Along orange drive in Davie is the nonprofit Happi Farm, which reaches out to people with special needs through animal interaction. On Tuesday, the outer bands from Hurricane Ian tore up the farm. “I wanted to stay at the farm so I could keep an eye...
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency

The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring...
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
South Florida feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects. On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a...
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
Miami now under Rip Current advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
West Miami-Dade residents clean up after strong winds knock out power

MIAMI - Residents in the Fountainbleau community near Westchester cleaned up debris Wednesday after strong winds on Tuesday night uprooted trees, knocked down utility poles and damaged fences.The sudden strike of those winds left dozens of homeowners without power on Wednesday despite the efforts of FPL crews that responded to the area near S.W. 4th St. and 81st Ave.Dramatic cell phone video obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench shows what happened at 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday when debris carried by strong winds flew in to a transformer, causing it to explode as power was knocked out."Oh My God," one neighbor could...
