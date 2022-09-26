Read full article on original website
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
As Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, here's how Louisiana is sending help.
Louisiana is sending supplies to Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian, including up to 245 members of the Louisiana National Guard, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Wednesday. "Louisiana knows all too well the chaos and destruction a hurricane as strong as Ian can bring, and we will do everything...
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state, either by canceling existing...
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 28, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
Nungesser on his office's efforts to remove litter: 'Hopefully one day we won’t have to spend millions to pick up trash'
During his tenure as president of Plaquemines Parish, Billy Nungesser had staff install 20 trash cans along La. 23 at such an angle that people could easily throw out their trash. Turned out 90% of the garbage went into the cans, he recalled. Now as the 54th lieutenant governor in...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
Israeli flag at St. Amant home comes down again during Rosh Hashanah; deputies investigate
Proud of their heritage and faith, Sanford "Sandy" and Barbara Kreisler often raise an Israeli flag in front of their home in the St. Amant area for major Jewish religious holidays. The flag is usually put up on an armature attached to a tree along a golf cart path that...
Trips to daiquiri shop, sno-ball stand land teacher accused of molestation back in jail
An art teacher in St. James Parish who is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of her students has been ordered back in jail after she was found to have gone to a daiquiri shop, a sno-ball stand and other spots in Donaldsonville that violated the terms of her home incarceration.
St. Helena police jury president announces resignation due to medical issues
St. Helena Parish's policy jury president announced his resignation from his position Tuesday night, citing medical issues. President Frank Johnson, of Pine Grove, announced his resignation at the end of the police jury meeting Tuesday night following a brief executive session regarding "administrative changes" to the police jury. Johnson wrote...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: See the storm's latest path through Gulf of Mexico toward Florida
Hurricane Ian moved into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, forecasters said. It's the first time during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season that a named storm has been in the Gulf. Mandatory evacuation orders are...
Watch Hurricane Ian live camera feeds as Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. Ian strengthened early Wednesday and was nearly a Category 5 hurricane, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. The "extremely dangerous" eyewall was moving onshore as of 10 a.m.
One dead, one arrested in fatal pedestrian crash
One man is dead and another arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday in St. Martin Parish. Chester Thibeaux, 49, was killed in the La. 96 crash, State Police say. James Celestine was booked in the crash, booked with hit-and-run driving, careless operation and driving under...
