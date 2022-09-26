ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Mississippi State
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 28, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of The Cellar#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Wallethub#Bese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

One dead, one arrested in fatal pedestrian crash

One man is dead and another arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday in St. Martin Parish. Chester Thibeaux, 49, was killed in the La. 96 crash, State Police say. James Celestine was booked in the crash, booked with hit-and-run driving, careless operation and driving under...
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy