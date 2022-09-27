ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
Pitchfork

The Flaming Lips to Reissue Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for 20th Anniversary

The Flaming Lips are reissuing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots for its 20th anniversary year. A 6xCD box set arrive November 25, with a 5xLP package to follow on April 14 next year, all via Warner. The CD set has more than 50 unreleased tracks, and the vinyl set has more than 30, plus several that have never been on wax before. Among them are B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two live albums, and other rarities, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”
Joe Keery
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
thehypemagazine.com

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
American Songwriter

Seal to Release Deluxe Edition of 1991 Debut Album

Seal, the man with the legendary voice, has announced that he will release the deluxe edition of his 1991 debut album. The revamped quintuple-platinum self-titled record from the Grammy Award-winner will drop on November 4 and will include a four-CD or two-LP package with remastered audio, rare recordings, dance remixes, and a previously unreleased concert. A Dolby Atmos mix of Seal by the original producer, Trevor Horn, will also be available on November 4.
SFGate

Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’

“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
The FADER

Weyes Blood shares surreal and theatrical “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” video

Earlier this month Weyes Blood returned with her excellent new single "It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody." The song marks the impending arrival of Natalie Mering's new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with The FADER's Raphael Helfand describing it as a song that "expands on the grandeur of her previous project, giving her towering voice an even more splendid platform."
thehypemagazine.com

EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype

Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
MUSIC

