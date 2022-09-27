The small town of Uvalde, Texas was changed forever May 24 after a school shooter entered Robb Elementary school and took the lives of 21 people. The victims included children between the ages of 9 and 11 and the two teachers who died protecting them. The shooting shook the Uvalde community to its core, and it has never been the same since. People from across the state and country came to send their condolences and love to the south Texas community.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO