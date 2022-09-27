Read full article on original website
WNDU
Riley Wildcats having fun, finding success under new head football coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before the 2022 season started, there was optimism that the Riley High School football team could have a pretty good year. But after six weeks, the Wildcats are 4-2, and new head coach Darrick Lee says he believes this team is four plays away from being undefeated.
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week does it all on the football field
Bryce Hamilton had the motivation to have himself a day. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior totaled 27 points in the Waldwick/Midland Park football team’s 45-13 home victory against Becton on Sept. 23. “I played against Becton in the NJIC championship my freshman year, and I let up a touchdown on...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Former Union Star Sebastien Le Toux Enjoying His Time Coaching Shipley Girls Soccer
Bryn Mawr, PA – Sebastien Le Toux is looking for normalcy even though he understands that can’t be 100 percent achieved. Just think, how many high school soccer coaches in the Delaware Valley, or elsewhere can say they were an All-Star player in Major League Soccer?. So, Le...
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
WLKY.com
'Elite level' long snapper makes a big impact for St. Xavier football team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football head coach Kevin Wallace is glad to have players like Andrew Kros on his roster. "He's an elite level player for what he does on the field," Wallace said. Kros is the Tigers' long snapper. "The thing that I appreciate about...
seattlemedium.com
West Seattle Head Football Coach Jeff Scott Has Turned The Wildcats Into Contenders
Now in his fifth year as the head football coach at West Seattle High School, Jeff Scott is continuing to build a competitive and well-respected football program in the state’s strongest conference – Seattle’s Metro League. Scott, a coach for over 30 years and counting, made pit stops at Kent Meridian and as a defensive coordinator at Garfield before taking over as West Seattle’s head coach. With a sophomore quarterback leading his offense during his first season at West Seattle, Scott welcomed his new team with open arms and hit the ground running, taking a team that finished with an 0-8 record prior to his arrival to a division championship in just four years.
Blue Ridge High School names football stadium after longtime football coach Jim Howard
Jim Howard's legacy will live on at Blue Ridge for years to come. Although it is already well known in the halls Blue Ridge High and history of Blue Ridge football, Howard's name will now forever be associated with the program. Tuesday night at the Greenville County Schools Board of...
