Hereford, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT: Suspect who ‘made threatening statements’ identified

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
HEREFORD, TX
Crime & Safety
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
LAMB COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media

On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park. Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person. The caller said the person was not breathing,...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure

The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX

