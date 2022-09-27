Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Gunman, 17, shot deputy, firefighter who chased him after fight at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 17-year-old gunman shot a deputy and firefighter who chased him after a fight at the Tri-State-Fair, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said Eleazar Suarez got into a fight with another man around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. When Potter County deputies ran...
17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
WT: Suspect who ‘made threatening statements’ identified
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
KFDA
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
KFDA
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
KFDA
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
KTRE
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
abc7amarillo.com
48-year-old man found dead at Clovis park, police investigating as suspicious death
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Clovis police are investigating after a man was found dead near Hillcrest Park on Monday evening. According to police, at 6:35 p.m., Clovis Police and Fire were sent to 1201 N. Sycamore Street, Hillcrest Park, for a dead person. The caller gave a description of...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
kgncnewsnow.com
APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media
On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
KFDA
‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
KFDA
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park. Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person. The caller said the person was not breathing,...
$1.5 million worth of fentanyl seized in Amarillo
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation.
KFDA
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure
The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
KFDA
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
