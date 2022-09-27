ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claymont, DE

Cape Gazette

Michelle Bafik-Vehslage, beloved friend

Michelle (Mickey) Bafik-Vehslage left this earth Friday, July 22, 2022, for her next great adventure. Mickey was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Dover. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret "Peggy" Bafik. She is survived by her husband, Paul Vehslage; brother, Jerry Bafik; sister, Tacy Turner and husband...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Marion Brewington, master gardener

Marion Brewington (French, Sharp, Truitt, Brewington), our devoted matriarch, went to her heavenly reward Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, peacefully at home at the age of 84. Marion was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Milford, daughter of John H. and Ruby (Best) French. She graduated from Milford High School in June 1956.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9

Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth Career Fairs in Rehoboth and Dover Happening Soon

Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs in October to fill open positions throughout the organization, including positions at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility opening in February 2023. The first career fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach at 19113 Coastal Hwy. from 4-7 p.m. The second career fair is on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon-5 p.m.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

