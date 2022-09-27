Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Wave 3
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Standing 12 feet off the ground, Barbara Kehoe’s Florida home is built to withstand hurricane winds and floods. She is planning on staying for now, but facing Hurricane Ian, a possible Category 3 storm, uncertainty rules the day. ”If it intensifies to 4, and we...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Against New Albany, Jeffersonville football parties like its 1972
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — There were flashing lights. A siren. A police escort. Canon fire. And, of course, a standing ovation in Jeffersonville Friday night. All for the result of one high school football game. A game that was played 50 years ago. Jeffersonville 34, New Albany 0. “A...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
wdrb.com
Indiana mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Ohio sentenced to less than a year in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic, non-verbal son in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in prison. According to a FOX59 report, 33-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to take parenting classes and get mental health and addiction treatment in prison.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WHAS 11
Hurricane Ian forecast and duscussion!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 200 PM EDT Tue Sep 27 2022. ...HURRICANE IAN GROWING STRONGER IN THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF MEXICO... SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...23.5N 83.3W ABOUT 265 MI...430 KM S OF SARASOTA FLORIDA ABOUT 85 MI...140 KM SSW OF THE DRY TORTUGAS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 10 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...955 MB...28.20 INCHES.
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
