$1.5 million worth of fentanyl seized in Amarillo
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department's narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation.
Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure
The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
CrimeStoppers – Bond Surrender
The Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender. Forty-five-year-old Timothy Phillips, Junior is wanted on bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and...
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
