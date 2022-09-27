ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Drug Bust Led to Fentanyl Seizure

The Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration Amarillo Office collected over 100,000 pills of Fentanyl. These pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, also referred to as Oxycodone Hydrochloride. The total weight of the pills was 24.4 pounds and had a street value of...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT: Suspect who 'made threatening statements' identified

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX
#Fentanyl#Amarillo Salvation Army#Darkeness
KFDA

'We were more than happy to help our neighbors' Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to Hurricane Ian. “Unfortunately with the weather that Florida’s having they did have to reach out and ask for units to be sent to Florida to help,” says Misti Newsom, donor recruitment and events manager, Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We were more than happy to send units over to help our neighbors.”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted by Potter, Randall counties on bond charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

CrimeStoppers – Bond Surrender

The Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender. Forty-five-year-old Timothy Phillips, Junior is wanted on bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Gracie's Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deputy and firefighter shot at the Tri-State Fair last week are being recognized by Potter County. “I was thankful that my guys were okay and I don’t ever want to do that again,” says Brian Thomas, sheriff of Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

